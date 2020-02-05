This is the incredible production design that Oscar deserves

Share it:

Just over three months after the Spanish premiere of that wonder entitled 'Parasites', we can affirm without any kind of look that Bong Joon-ho's latest work is making historyto. To its achievements in festivals such as Cannes and its irrefutable cinematographic values, we must add its irruption in an imminent ceremony of delivery of the Oscar 2020 that promises to turn upside down.

The South Korean film has not only become the first of its nationality to qualify for the award for the best international film, but it has been cast, more than deservedly, in five other sections, including the best film, best original screenplay, and a category of best production design in which Mr. Bong's work could – and should – give the bell.

It is surprising that 'Parasites' is running as a candidate to win an Oscar that, as a general rule, ignores any production with contemporary ambience or without any fantastic component or sci-fi, 'La La Land' being the first and last nominee in the last decade that fits this description.

The competition is fierce, but the Asian phenomenon, within its apparent simplicity, should be imposed to the war odyssey of '1917', to the meticulous recreation of Mecca of the 1969 film from 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood', to the intergenerational journey through the world of the American mafia in 'The Irish', and to the particular vision of Nazi Germany of Taika Waititi in 'Jojo Rabbit'. Let's find out why.

A production design worthy of Oscar

Let's start by releasing the big bomb that, almost by itself, would justify that 'Parasites' win the Oscar for the best production design: The Park house, in which approximately 60% of history passes, is designed and built from scratch by Lee Ha-jun. A work that gave results of an experienced architect, of which the production designer spoke in an interview with IndieWire.

"Since Mr. Park's house is built by an architect in history, it was not easy to find the right approach to design it. I am not an architect, and I think there is a difference between how an architect visualizes a space and how a designer of production. We prioritize camera shots and blocking, while architects build spaces for people to live in them, and design revolves around people. I think the approach is very different. "

The house, beyond generating a visual impact and making clear the social position of the family that inhabits it – at least facing the gallery – should be at the service of the characters and their dynamics. So, Bong and Lee, based on elements of blocking —The positioning of actors on the set— already present in the script, they transformed the building into a maze full of recesses with which to exploit the suspense component of the movie.

The games of masks and mistrust are reflected in the distribution of corners that allow the protagonists, always at the mercy of the camera, to spy on the rest: from the stairs of the second floor to the kitchen, from the kitchen to the basement, from the basement to the bunker, from the garage to the dining room … A sample of architectural causality applied to cinematographic narration as smart as complicated to bring to fruition.

Of course, the construction – or location – of the scenes of a feature film is closely linked to the photography department. In this case, Lee Ha-jun adapted the dimensions of the Park house to the 2.35: 1 aspect ratio in which 'Parasites' would be filmed, creating stays wider than high; something that can be clearly seen in elements such as the windows that overlook the garden.

The architecture of the houses and the photography work applied to them is just one more tool to develop the story focused on the class struggle on which the film pivots. Bong Joon-ho and his production designer set a simple, logical and realistic standard: the poorer, the less sunlight you can access and the fewer windows you have. Once this maxim is known, it is not difficult to recognize its effect in the Park house – surrounded by large windows – the Kim's semi-basement – also raised from scratch – and the bunker; spaces illuminated mainly with natural light and built in outdoor sets depending on the position of the Sun.

The contrast between Kim's home and Park's home is also projected on the treatment of color and textures.. While in the first one the chromatic variety, chaos and roughness predominate, in the luxurious house of the second family the balance reigns, the open and clear spaces, the smooth textures, and the dark surfaces of the wood and the grayish materials. Small details that further enrich the set.

To finish off, it is necessary to mention the set-piece of the flood that marks the third act of 'Parasites'. Shaping this great climatic sequence went through flooding a whole neighborhood, and the only possible option for Bong Joon-ho and company when it came to materializing the feat was erect your own from the foundations. For this, the team did extensive documentation work – which included creating silicone molds of real bricks -, searched for doors, windows, fireplaces, high-voltage lines and other material taking as reference some South Korean suburbs, and worked the miracle.

As with other disciplines such as assembly, art direction or photography, The best imaginable production design is one that organically integrates into a feature film and does not attract unwanted attention that distracts from the story and its characters. In the case of 'Parasites', Lee Ha-jun's titanic work is just one more tool; one more small piece, integrated into a narrative puzzle that deserves a bath of awards The next morning of February 10.