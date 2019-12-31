This is the dress that Cristina Pedroche has worn in the Campanadas

Share it:

The mystery has finally been solved. One of the best kept secrets of Christmas that came to light a few minutes before the year 2020 came into effect. Cristina Pedroche He attended his inescapable appointment at the Puerta del Sol to give the Bells on Antena 3 with Alberto Chicote and made it covered in a dress of recycled material with fiberglass and gold-plated Manuel's Hyacinth.

Election that left no one indifferent due to the eccentric of it, a model that accompanied a total layer ‘black’. Challenging the cold that hit the multidudinary balcony, the television presenter became one more year (and there are already six) in the absolute protagonist of New Year's Eve. And from the mythical enclave located in the nerve center of Madrid, to social networks, where it quickly became the first viral ‘look’ of the year.

Little or almost nothing we knew about the cut of this suit, which days ago directly promoted naked through the center of Madrid with an Instagram post that quickly set social networks on fire. Now, after seeing the result, we understand all the expectation created. The memes did not wait …

Responsible for this style is the versatile Josie, who just a few hours ago spoke with the Europa Press agency and commented that the suit was very “Historicist and that he drank from past, distant and at the same time future civilizations. ” A clue that we can now understand much better due to futuristic style Of the piece.

If you want to see the dress in person you will be able to do it soon in an exhibition that takes place in the Thyssen Museum where they will hang with him the rest of 'looks' that Pedroche has immortalized since 2014, when it became a 'trending topic' almost by mistake.