Entertainment

This is the dress that Cristina Pedroche has worn in the Campanadas

December 31, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Cristina Pedroche's dress on New Year's Eve.

Carlos AlvarezGetty Images

The mystery has finally been solved. One of the best kept secrets of Christmas that came to light a few minutes before the year 2020 came into effect. Cristina Pedroche He attended his inescapable appointment at the Puerta del Sol to give the Bells on Antena 3 with Alberto Chicote and made it covered in a dress of recycled material with fiberglass and gold-plated Manuel's Hyacinth.

Election that left no one indifferent due to the eccentric of it, a model that accompanied a total layer ‘black’. Challenging the cold that hit the multidudinary balcony, the television presenter became one more year (and there are already six) in the absolute protagonist of New Year's Eve. And from the mythical enclave located in the nerve center of Madrid, to social networks, where it quickly became the first viral ‘look’ of the year.

Little or almost nothing we knew about the cut of this suit, which days ago directly promoted naked through the center of Madrid with an Instagram post that quickly set social networks on fire. Now, after seeing the result, we understand all the expectation created. The memes did not wait …

READ:  Kingdom Hearts III and Tomb Raider in the GameStop Advent Calendar on December 20th

Responsible for this style is the versatile Josie, who just a few hours ago spoke with the Europa Press agency and commented that the suit was very “Historicist and that he drank from past, distant and at the same time future civilizations. ” A clue that we can now understand much better due to futuristic style Of the piece.

If you want to see the dress in person you will be able to do it soon in an exhibition that takes place in the Thyssen Museum where they will hang with him the rest of 'looks' that Pedroche has immortalized since 2014, when it became a 'trending topic' almost by mistake.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.