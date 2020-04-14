This is the connection between ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Rocky’

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Apparently, the saga starring Sylvester Stallone and the film directed by Gareth Edwards in 2014 have nothing to do with it. However, the director himself has just unveiled a wonderful connection between the universes of ‘Rocky’ and ‘Godzilla’ in which we had not noticed.

According to Movieweb, during a viewing of the tape organized by fans and commented on via Twitter, the director assured: "Believe it or not, the 'Rocky' movies were an inspiration for this final sequence.". The scene he talks about has to do with the epic battle against the MUTO after which the monster collapses in the middle of the stadium and seems to have died. As people surround him, he opens his eyes before returning again to the depths of the ocean acclaimed by all.

And it is precisely in that crowd praise where Gareth finds the connection between his film and the Sylvester Stallone saga, whose first installment won three Oscars in 1976, including Best Picture. The boxer also had to travel an arduous and long road until winning the favor of the public that, at first, he did not have. His tireless fighting spirit not only gave him the long-awaited popular fervor, but also made him an iconic character for many generations who praised him as an example that, with willpower, you can achieve everything.

The truth is that both characters have survived through time and, while Stallone is considering a seventh installment of the saga, the creature was resurrected last summer with the failed sequel 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'.