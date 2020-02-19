This is the cast of the series 'They give the blow'

Share it:

The new series based on the movie 'They hit the mark' of 1992, written and directed by Penny marshall It is already being prepared under the protection of Amazon. The story told the adventures of a women's baseball team playing in the professional league. The movie, with Geena davis, Tom Hanks, Madonna or Rosie O'Donnell In his distribution, he had very good reviews and was very well received by the public.

In 2018 it was announced that Amazon planned to make the serial adaptation of the tape, and now there are more steps within the production. Now Amazon has revealed the full cast of the adaptation along with plot details. According to reports, focused on the new characters, the pilot, one hour long, will begin with the formation of the American Women's Professional Baseball League in 1943. From that moment, the series will deepen the battle to keep Long live the league while dealing with more personal issues of the characters. Jamie Babbit, in charge of directing episodes of 'Russian Doll' and 'Silicon Valley', will direct the pilot.

Abbi Jacobson, one of the scriptwriters and executive producers of the series, will play Carson Shaw. The woman is a hunter from a small village of farmers, whose life turns upside down in pursuit of a dream she didn't even know she had.

D'Arcy Carden (seen in 'The good place') will play Greta, a woman with great talent in the field. Outside him, Greta is an adventurer.

Kelly McCormack It will be Jess.

Melanie Field ('Florida Girls'), will have a recurring role as a Queens hitter.

Other interpreters will be Gbemisola Ikumelo, which will give life to a budding artist Priscilla Slim, a teenager I chanted Adams or Roberta Colindrez., which will be two other players.

There was already an attempt to make a series adapting the history of the film, back in 1993, but it only had six episodes and without the success enjoyed by the film plot. It will be difficult to match the legacy left by Penny Marshall's tape, but the version for Amazon has veteran television faces but also newcomers and they go everywhere.