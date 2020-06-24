This is the boat in which they found the paralympic T-shirt Angela Madsen dead in the middle of the ocean

Share it:

Angela Madsen shared on her social networks images of how she worked to fine-tune the RowOfLife (Facebook)

After three days without news, the shirt Angela Madsen She was found lifeless on the boat on which she was looking to fulfill a personal challenge: to cross the Pacific Ocean in solitude. The woman was not a novice in this type of trekking, along with her partner Helen Taylor, she had become the first to row the Indian Ocean and had already managed to cross the Pacific with a colleague in 2014.

For such a feat, the paralympic athlete had been preparing for months and published photos of her training on Facebook daily. But for this type of feat, the boat is as important as the person and that is why Madsen has long been equipping RowofLife.

The six meter long and 1.8 meter wide ocean row boat. It was custom built by James Fabrizao in the UK to support life at sea during long ocean crossings. It is equipped with all the updated marine electronics, GPS, satellite phone, solar panels and even a desalination plant so that it could hydrate with the sea water. One of the two compartments serves as a room for Angela to sleep in, and the other as storage for not only food, but also a life raft and two additional sets of paddles. She and his wife painted and decorated it with a shark's mouth on the bow and his name to port.

The boat was also equipped with waterproof, voice-activated cameras so that he can be filmed on the road, since the challenge would be the subject of a documentary that would also tell his life.

Angela Madsen was going to be the first paraplegic woman and the longest-lived woman to cross the Pacific (Twitter: @msparasurfer)

Madsen's journey began in late April from Los Angeles, California, and his destination was Honolulu, Hawaii. Total, It would cross 4,000 kilometers of the Pacific Ocean and would take between 3 and four months, depending on weather conditions, although its objective was to achieve it in 100 days. Unlike other challenges, it did not have any kind of support, such as a backup boat, and it carried food for 150 days. In addition, he would row for 12 hours per day, constantly exchanging two hours of rest for two hours of activity.

This Wednesday, after being found dead, it was reported that she had traveled about 2,000 kilometers since her departure (approximately half of the route traced) and was in permanent communication with his wife and the producers of the documentary. Last June 21 the last notifications of Madsen were registered, his last message was last Sunday: “Tomorrow is a day for swimming. I have to re-chain my bow anchor flange in case there is a major storm. It was unleashed some time ago. I've been using the stern. "

The RowOfLife.org site through which the journey of the 60-year-old woman could be followed, published a statement after confirming the sad news: “Angela was a warrior. A life forged by incredible difficulties, she overcame everything and defended the exact path that she imagined herself since she was a child. Rowing alone in the ocean was her biggest goal. She knew the risks better than any of us and was willing to take those risks because being at sea made her happier than anything else. He told us over and over that if he died trying, that's how he wanted to leave"

