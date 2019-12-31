 This is the best of 2019 according to your votes

Share it:

A few hours before the end of this year 2019, we take stock of the best that has left us with our annual survey in which you vote the best of the year in terms of cinema, series and animation. An interesting year, with quite strong releases that have made some of you have doubts about what to vote in some categories.

After several days with the survey open, it is time to ask ourselves, what is the best of the year and therefore would you recommend to everyone? In the cinema section it is placed as a clear winner "Avengers: Endgame" with 58% of votes, followed at a distance from "Joker" (35%), and the rest of the films with minimum and closest values ​​between them. In theme series the thing is more at odds, but clearly the series of recent premiere “The Mandalorian” is the winner with 29% of the votes. In the field of animation is where there are more blank responses, and for example on the subject of films, there are 40% responses of "do not know does not answer", although a 23% of the votes opt for "Reign of Superman". As for animation series, there is a third of the answers with “does not know does not answer”, but still there is a 36% which is clear that the Animation series of the year is the third season of "Young Justice".

Then we leave the three most voted options for one of the categories, and finally the graphics with the specific detail.

Best movie of 2019:

Avengers: Endgame: 58%

Joker: 35%

Shazam: 3%

Best series of 2019:

The Mandalorian (1st season): 29%

The Boys (1st season): 22%

Watchmen (1st season): 15%

Best animated film of 2019:

Reign of Supermen: 23%

Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja: 14%

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five: 8%

Best animation series of 2019: