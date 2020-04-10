This is the alternative scene of Black Widow's death in Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

Since the premiere of Avengers: Endgame We have heard on several occasions stories about an alternative scene where another more dramatic death was shown for Black Widow, a scene that now, luckily or unfortunately, we can see.

In this version, the heroine of The Avengers is brutally shot by Thanos' forces and instead of heroically sacrificing herself as in the film, she ends up jumping so that her death counts as a sacrifice before she is killed by the wounds that the shooting has caused her.

Natasha's death in the film occurred after fighting with Clint Burton, as both wanted to offer themselves as a sacrifice to save the other. Finally, the spy wins the confrontation and launches herself into the void so that her allies can obtain the soul gem before Thanos.

Without a doubt the deleted scene could have traumatized the younger viewers a bit because of the drama of the situation and how crude the death of Romanoff is, we appreciate that a version more in keeping with the general tone of the film was left.

On November 6, the character of Scarlett Johansson will rise from the dead to star in her own film with Black Widow, a film that will focus on the origins of the character and also on what he has been doing during unfilled gaps in his history between appearance and appearance on other UCM films.

Hopefully, his solo movie will be the last one to appear now that the Marvel universe is going to turn the page, giving way to a whole new legion of heroes including The Eternals, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Knight. Luna and many others that have not yet been confirmed.