This is the age of Froilán, the controversial nephew of the King of Spain

Spain.- Felipe Juan Froilán de Todos los Santos de Marichalar y Borbón, is the eldest son of Infanta Elena de Borbón y Grecia, sister of the current King of Spain Felipe VI.

Froilán, at his young age has been involved in several scandals, because since childhood he was caught doing some pranks by the press.

With just 21 years of age, the young man has become a trend on more than one occasion, from some fights, misconduct, and even followed by some women who consider him handsome.









Felipe Froilán was born on July 17 in 1998 in Madrid Spain.

One of the most unfortunate moments in his life was the occasion that shot itself in the left foot in 2012 while he was in a farm of his paternal family.

It is worth mentioning that the young man is fourth in the line of succession to the Spanish throne after the princess of Austrias, Leonor de Borbón, the Infanta Sofía de Borbón and her mother, the Infanta Elena de Borbón and Grecia.