TV Shows

This is the age of Froilán, the controversial nephew of the King of Spain

February 17, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

Spain.- Felipe Juan Froilán de Todos los Santos de Marichalar y Borbón, is the eldest son of Infanta Elena de Borbón y Grecia, sister of the current King of Spain Felipe VI.

Froilán, at his young age has been involved in several scandals, because since childhood he was caught doing some pranks by the press.

With just 21 years of age, the young man has become a trend on more than one occasion, from some fights, misconduct, and even followed by some women who consider him handsome.




Felipe Froilán was born on July 17 in 1998 in Madrid Spain.

One of the most unfortunate moments in his life was the occasion that shot itself in the left foot in 2012 while he was in a farm of his paternal family.

It is worth mentioning that the young man is fourth in the line of succession to the Spanish throne after the princess of Austrias, Leonor de Borbón, the Infanta Sofía de Borbón and her mother, the Infanta Elena de Borbón and Grecia.

READ:  Selena Gomez already forgot Justin Bieber ... Appears with a mysterious belly of pregnant ?!




.

Share it:
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.