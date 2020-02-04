Entertainment

This is Sam Corlett, Caliban in The Adventures of Sabrina

February 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
Until Season 3 of 'The Creepy Adventures of Sabrina' We lived divided between two sides: Harvey's and Nick's. However, in the new chapters a third piece has entered this puzzle. We refer to Prince Caliban, played by Sam Corlett. If you are a fan of the series, you will have it very signed. This is the handsome and blond villain who wants to complicate the life of the protagonist in order to take away the power. After the overthrow of the Dark Lord, the throne has to be occupied and the new character is not willing to be the witch who takes away the opportunity to rule.

It is likely that before seeing this third season of 'The creepy adventures of Sabrina', do not know much about the existence of the actor that gives life to Caliban and is that the Netflix series It has been the best showcase for Sam Corlett, now known worldwide thanks to the fiction created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa. If it has become your new television crush, you're sure to be interested in knowing all the details of this interpreter who is already part of our Netflix good actors.

Caliban, the prince of 'The creepy adventures of Sabrina'

Diyah Pear / Netflix

What do we know about Sam Corlett? Our dear Prince Caliban, from 'The Creepy Adventures of Sabrina' (season 3), He is 24 years old, measures 1.84 and was born in Australia.

He has been a model and started acting with plays and a couple of shorts: 'Noah' and 'Pretty Face'. His first important role has been in the production of Netflix and now he has the film in portfolio 'The Dry', in which he shares cast with Eric Bana. After investigating Instagram Sam Corlett and we have also discovered that social causes, especially those related to the environment and painting portraits, move him. Anyone in the room who would like to be a model?

