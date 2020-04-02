This is 'Next Floor', Denis Villeneuve's short film that looks like a sketch of Netflix's success

Share it:

'El Hoyo' (2019) is a humble, intelligent and violent parable of Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia that after winning the award Midnight Madness Toronto last year, premiered in Spain without much ado. But now, after being broadcast on Netflix, has become the most viewed platform in United States, Spain and a dozen other countries. The networks have been slow to comment on the resemblance to the short 'Next Floor'(2008).

As we mentioned in Espinof, at the time of its premiere, the resemblance to "Villeneuve's ‘Next Floor’ (2008), exposes that Gaztelu-Urrutia has done nothing terribly original", but the modesty of the proposal makes its series B status not have the same claim as the Canadian's work, which is much less open to the dystopian effect and more buñueliano, less science fiction and more engolado.

Similar references

'Next Floor'was screened in the Rotterdam International Film Festival and it shows a group of bourgeois swallowing fancy dishes until their weight beats the ground, and they fall to lower floors without stopping feeding. Not only is there a similar satirical effect, but the visual aspect, the photography, has many points in common, including how haute cuisine dishes are displayed. But the discourse is unilateral, there are no floor movements or other plot elements.

It is possible that the short Villeneuve was an inspiration from the script and the photography of Nicolas Bolduc inspire that of Jon D. Domínguez, but basically, both works are variations of 'La gran comilona' (1971) by Marco Ferreri, in which an upper class group feasts without thinking of stopping to eat until they burst, from which Villeneuve it takes up the arrangement and staging of your group.

According to our interview with the screenwriter of 'The hole' David Desola:

"The germ of the idea, and this Galder (the director) does not know, occurred to me during the siesta after eating a barbecue in my mother's town in Burgos. I imagined this story of a platform in a divided tower in levels, where some eat opulently and the rest eat the leftovers. It was an unspecified image, and over time I shaped it. "

A long tradition.

That image of the rich man eating until he explodes, how well he represents'Next Floor'It was not only already in Ferreri's film, we can also trace it in' The Exterminating Angel '(1962), with the bourgeoisie locked in the same space. Also Mr. Creosote's satirical short from 'The meaning of life'(The Meaning Of Life, 1974) of the Monty Python. Even genre cinema had pre-formulated it into films like 'The land of the living dead'(Land of the Dead, 2005), prior to the Villeneuve film, where the upper class lives in high towers while the poor eat rats underground.

But both the Villeneuve like the Ferreri or Romero They talk about the upper class, like caricature, satire or showing their decline. While 'The hole'speaks of humanity and its greed in nature. There is a big difference thanks to the movement of floors, which leads to many obvious interpretations of class that the film manages to dodge with a great quote from 'The Quijote':

"The great that was vicious, will be vicious great and the rich liberal will be a miser beggar. That to the possessor of the riches it does not make him happy to have them, but to spend them. And not to spend them as he wants, but to know them well to spend."

Also, 'The hole'dodge the unilateral direction of the social metaphor the wagons of 'Snowbreaker' (Snowpiercer, 2013) thanks to a multi-level assumption, although it does join a group of dark futuristic dystopias with great social content such as'Battle royale'(2000),'Cube'(1997), which was "inspired" in turn by'The Cube'(1969) of Jim Henson, o 'Hellevator'(2004). But the fact that some inhabitants do not know how they ended up there and the enigmatic society it raises, as well as the high allegorical power, also have a pure connection in those hidden warehouses where corpses that he drew are kept. Antonio Mercero in the masterful 'The cabin'(1972).