This is #Luimelia, the Atresplayer series about the most beloved lesbian couple of 'Amar es para siempre'

The Atresplayer Premium platform goes on the hunt for the millennial. He already surprised us with 'More than 100 lies' and now he wants to continue on that path by throwing #Lumelia, the 'spin off' of one of the most beloved couples of 'Amar es para siempre'. After the passion that unleashed in the audience the relationship between Luisita and Amelia, the channel decided to produce a fiction about them, currently located, whose premiere exclusively for affiliates will be next February 14. We cannot think of a better day for its presentation than Valentine, because in this story, starring two women, there is a lot of love despite the fact that in the 70s, at which time they live their romance in the original fiction, they have nothing easy. The phenomenon generated in networks was one of the keys to develop this project that has 6 chapters of 8 minutes, fast consumption well thought out for the young audience to which it is aimed. Produced by Atresmedia TV and Diagonal, it is headed by them actresses Paula Usuro and Carol Rovira.

#Lumelia, the new Atresplayer bet has a release date and will show a very different picture from 'Amar es para siempre'

His title with 'hashtag' already anticipates that we are facing a current story that has nothing to do with what is seen in 'Love is forever'. #Lumelia is developed in 2020, year in which Luisita and Amelia cross their paths for the first time. They are 'millennials' and will enjoy freedoms from which the previous ones were deprived, although they will not have it easy either. After the original idea we find Camino Sánchez, Borja González Santaolalla and Diana Rojo. Jonás Beramí and Lucía Martín Abello also appear in the cast of #Lumelia. The LGTBI struggle, feminism and the main concerns of this generation will be some of the issues that will be addressed in this series that we need to see now.