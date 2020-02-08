this is Light Ranger 2, the device behind the amazing photography of the Netflix movie

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Diamonds in the rough' – 'Uncut Gems' – is a time bomb. A film prodigy that elevates everything that the Safdie brothers offered us in the spectacular 'Good Time', becoming a modern classic that tests the spectator's resilience, insufflating a good dose of adrenaline and anxiety with a suffocating and chaotic narrative In the best sense of the word.

To reach such nerve levels and prevent them from decaying at any time, in addition to a superb montage, courtesy of Ronald Bronstein and Benny Safdie himself, the duo of New York filmmakers clung to two great pillars: the freedom of movement and improvisation of the actors and a photography direction, led by Darius Khondji, so risky and complicated to execute, as excessively effective.

The movie maelstrom of 'Diamonds in the rough', marked by a shoot in which placemarks for interpreters were dispensed with, the lenses of long focal —To, among other things, avoid bothering the actors with the team—, impossible zooms and the constant movement of camera and cast, could only be listed as a real hell in life for the foquistas.

If we take into account the rule that indicates that, the greater the focal length, the lower the depth of field – speaking in silver, the distance before and after the point of focus of an image – imagine doing a full-speed tracking plane with an 85mm, in a short plane, and try to nail the focus at all times.

According Chris Silano, the first production camera assistant, "The margin of error in these so close closeups is less than two and a half centimeters" and, considering that this was the general tonic of the filming, it is difficult to think how the photography department ended up sane and carried out its task.

The secret, as in many other cases, is in technology. More specifically in what we could catalog as the great secret weapon of the photography direction of 'Rough Diamonds': a device called Light Ranger, whose second version allowed the Safdie, Khondji and their assistants to provide us with suggestive, spectacular and, most importantly, images with a precise and clear crystalline approach.

Light Ranger: the autofocus for film productions

Those of us who are used to working daily with medium-user cameras, so to speak, have assimilated the presence of the blessed autofocus There is no doubt that technological advances such as the magnificent Dual Pixel Autofocus that Canon presented in 2013 from the hand of its 70D have made our lives much easier for some tasks; but When we talk about filming movies or "professional" projects, automated is not an option.

It is clear that the precise hand of a good foquista armed with a follow focus It is the best possible tool available to a cinematographer that seeks an organic, fluid and precise approach; but Howard Preston, aware of the great complexity of this task and the lack of visual aids that the person in charge of performing it usually has, had a vision in the late 80s: Light ranger.

According to Preston himself, "The idea was a device that any person in charge of adjusting the focus could use, and that did not need to hire a specialist. Something affordable, viable for use on set, something that entered a briefcase". A kind of autofocus for film productions thanks to which, by pressing a single button, the focus would have the subject focused while maintaining a crosshairs on him.

After several beta versions released and tested throughout the 1990s, the Light Ranger debuted in the sports drama 'Unlimited', released in 1998, where it was used to refine the focus on the short planes of the legs and the faces of the runners, shot with lenses of great focal length. The result was so surprising that it caught the attention of Tom Cruise himself, which was producing 'Eyes Wide Shut', and that he thought could be useful for filming. Shortly after, Stanley Kubrick contacted Preston.

"'Eyes Wide Shut', ha, it's a funny story. Stanley called me, which was a big surprise. I didn't believe it, of course. I spent a few weeks with him in London during filming, and it was a wonderful experience. But we didn't get it to work, because its approach changed slightly from talking until it started shooting. He ended up wearing lenses that didn't need the Light Ranger. We talked about how to use it in his next movie but, unfortunately, he never had the chance. "

After this little varapalo – and the privilege of being able to have shared set with the teacher -, Preston continued to develop and devise improvements for his Light Ranger:

"I realized that what would really facilitate the work of the foquista would be to visualize the entire volume of the set, not just a point. He spoke in terms of the use of the focus wheel, the interface between the foquist and the lens, with the objective of having an exact knowledge of in which direction and how much movement of the wheel it would take to have the subject in focus. The difference was to measure the depth simultaneously at multiple points instead of at a single point. "

Light Ranger 2: the best friend of the foquista

In 2014, after more than two decades of work, Howard Preston gave birth to the new and improved Light Ranger 2, whose operation is somewhat more intricate. After connecting the device to the camera, it divides the image using a horizontal line. On the vertical axis, distributed from left to right, there are a series of sixteen rectangles whose position determines whether the area they occupy is behind, in front or at the exact point of focus. If they are behind, they will appear above the horizontal line; if they are ahead, they will do it below; and if they are at the point of focus, they will appear green, crossing the horizontal line – in the video above these lines you can see it clearer.

Before working on 'Diamonds in the rough', Chris Silano already had the opportunity to put his hands on the Light Ranger 2, and to suffer with its learning curve and its complex interface. It was in the filming of 'The Great Showman' by Michael Gracey, where he also participated as a camera assistant.

"I cursed the Light Ranger 2 for two days. Do you remember the first time you tried to operate a GPS driving a car? The map starts to reorient, you miss the exit you had to take, start warning you that it is recalculating, and you you are in plan, 'wait, what the hell is going on?' is something like that. "

In spite of everything, Silano's understandable anger ended up being worth it. As an example of what made Light Ranger 2 possible, we have a close-up of Zendaya, swinging in a trapezoid in the direction of the camera, in which his eyes remain focused at all times while his nose and ears are slightly out of focus, creating an amazing image and very difficult to execute.

The Light Ranger 2 in 'Rough Diamonds'

[Notice: From this point there are spoilers for 'Diamonds in the rough'. Continue reading at your own risk.]

When Chirs Silano signed to work alongside Darius Khondji on 'Rough Diamonds', He didn't hesitate for a second to carry the Light Ranger 2 under his arm and in presenting it to the rest of the team that did not know him to try to reassure them in the face of the arduous shooting in front of them.

Initially, skepticism reigned. A good part of the photography department was struck by the idea of ​​using this type of cutting-edge technology, designed for optimal use with digital cameras, to shoot with analog equipment in 35. Before getting down to work, Silano and company had to adapt the Arricam LT and ST with which they would film; but once we got to work, the Light Ranger 2 was a real treat even for first timers.

The other camera assistant, Olga Abramson, described the Light Ranger 2 as the new best friend of the foquista, and talked about the feelings they felt on set when working with the Safdie:

"We recognized him [Light Ranger 2] immediately as an incredible and invaluable tool, because we did the blocking and rehearsals without having to use brands. The Safdie had an idea for each plane, they talked to the actors and operators of camera, but much of all this was done on the fly. Each shot was exciting. My memories of working on that movie are memories of my heart coming out of my chest. "

As extracted from Abramson's words, and as we saw at the beginning of this article, the filming of 'Diamonds in the rough' was a small ordeal on a technical level, but nothing better than an example to illustrate. Probably, one of the moments in which the Light Ranger 2 most proved its worth on set, is in the plane in which the corpse of Adam Sandler's character is reflected on the roof of his shop, with zoom included. A small work of art that Josh Safdie explained in this way to the InputMag medium:

"At one point in the film, there is a zoom plane of Sandler reflected on the ceiling. The surface had multiple curvatures and folds, making it almost impossible to focus on Sandler's face. While the camera zoomed in the mirror, Chris had to navigate that Focal minefield and all the information that the Light Ranger was giving him. He chose a focal plane that distorted Sandler's face and accentuated his mouth and teeth until he made them look like a mask. The image ended up becoming somewhat surreal, slightly disturbing and beautiful".

The oldest of the Safdie also commented another one of the great moments in which the Light Ranger 2 did its magic:

"There is another plane near the end where Howard is practically ecstatic. In the script, 'ILOVEYOU ILOVEYOU ILOVEYOU ILOVEYOU' is written. When we started doing the blocking, Sandler thought he could shake forward and backward – in it flat, "but in the heat of the moment, he decided to run in small concentric circles while shouting his sentence. It's a very difficult thing to control when it comes to focus. I don't know if we could have done it without the Light Ranger."

The case of the Light Ranger 2 is just the nth sign that technology should always be at the service of the narrative – and not vice versa –, and that without great filmmakers, technicians and professionals with a clear vision and objectives, the advances and materials available are completely irrelevant.