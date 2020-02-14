Entertainment

This is Joaquin Phoenix's next movie after 'Joker'

February 14, 2020
Lisa Durant
Joaquin Phoenix just won the best actor Oscar for his role in 'Joker', and it is clear that right now it flies high. We have not needed a lot of time to know what your next role will be. The actor will star in a new film still without title by Mike Mills, director of 'Beginners and Women of the 20th Century'.

Phoenix will play the role of an artist who will take care of his young and precocious nephew, and together they will forge an unexpected bond during a trip to the United States, he says Deadline). The film, which has already been shot, also stars Gaby Hoffmann ('Transparent'), Woody Norman ('Poldark') and Kenneth Kynt Bryan ('Claws'), and recently filming ended.

This is a production of the powerful indie studio A24, which is behind such hits as 'Hereditary', 'Midsommar' and 'Moonlight', and It will be released at the European Film Market in Berlin. After winning his first Oscar during last weekend for 'Joker', Phoenix delivered a powerful and emotional speech in which he touched on issues such as gender equality and racism.

"We are talking about the fight against injustice. We are talking about the fight against the belief of a nation, a single people, a race, a gender, or a single species that has the right to dominate, control, use, and exploit the others with impunity ", said Phoenix, adding that "Our best moment is when we support each other" and also He read a quote from his late brother River Phoenix.

Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor Oscar for Joker

In the meantime, Zazie Beetz, co-star of 'Joker', considered the idea of ​​a sequel to the DC movie admitting: "I don't know if one is needed. I think there is a lot of strength in the idea of ​​not milking something too much.". However, he suggested that he would return if director Todd Phillips were involved, and added: "Honestly, I think Todd would be the person able to do it with good taste, I think, if he felt he needed to do it. I really trust him. He's really creative and intelligent, so if it has to be done, it should be him. ".

