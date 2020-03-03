Sports

This is how Vinicius's goal for Barcelona was narrated throughout the world

March 2, 2020
Edie Perez
Vinicius Junior was vindicated this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabéu against the Football Club Barcelona by being decisive in the Classic scoring the first goal of the match and helping his team return to the leadership of LaLiga.

Thanks to that much and the good game of the young Brazilian soccer player, a large number of the headlines of the international sports press highlighted its performance in the game in which he was his best night as a Real Madrid player, as he said after the game.

The AS newspaper has compiled the best stories from around the world from both Vinicius, including that of Antonio Romero in Sports Carousel. This is how the Madrid soccer player sounded in France, England, Brazil, Portugal …

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

