Everything that was not told behind the determination that shook the football world. “I cannot continue here, the cycle is complete,” he told his intimates. The reasons why the forward’s relationship with the leadership has no return and the first seductive wink that came to his phone
This is how the world media reported the request for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona
August 25, 2020
1 Min Read
