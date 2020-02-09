This is how the visual treatment of the saga has evolved

Share it:

It was 2001 when 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' landed in movie theaters. The first of the eight films came to the big screen with the idea of ​​addressing the children's audience and left it saying goodbye to a fandom of age. The Harry Potter films have been growing with their cast, but also with their audience: They started being movies for children and ended up being movies for adults.

What role does light play in the narrative of the movies?

Lighting and photography direction are two fundamental elements to consider in the cinema. Not only do they have an aesthetic function, but they also aim to support the facts presented to the camera to give it greater or lesser likelihood. And, although it is true that not all films perceive light as another narrative element, in Harry Potter it does happen.

At the chromatic level the difference between the first delivery and the last is abysmal. It is not necessary to be very skilled in the matter to realize that in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' everything is light and joy and in 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows' everything is drama and darkness.

Why does this happen? The eight films relate the life of Harry Potter since he became a magician with 9 years until with 18 his status as "elected" almost took his life. What began in the first film as the perfect escape route to escape his miserable life with his uncles, ends 10 years later with blood, death and injuries. And since, obviously, this does not happen at once and thump from plane 2 to plane 3, the light is the one who guides and gives us clues throughout the 8 films.

5 movies to move from warm to colder light

The warm light and the saturated tones with which Hogwarts receives us in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' they will only be present in this film and in some scenes of 'Harry Potter and The Secret Chamber'. From the moment that Harry meets Voldemort at the end of the first movie, the misfortunes will begin to happen and, consequently, the lights will shine for his absence.

Upstairs scene on the train 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'. Under the same scene in 'Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban'

Although the argument of 'Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets' is much more "terrifying" than that of the first film (there are murders, the walls are painted with blood …) the lights still keep the warmth necessary to not scare the 12-year-old viewer too much.

Let's not forget that the first two films are still aimed at children and that is something that must be taken care of when lighting the scene. We will not notice a drastic change in lighting and color until the third installment ('Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban') where the green and blue tones predominate over those oranges so characteristic of the first and second.

Above, Quidditch's game in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'; Below, same scene but in 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban'

As of the third installment, the photo address is no longer cut in play with darkness to create mystery and suspense. The public who discovered the saga with the protagonist's age is already a teenager and is grateful that he is treated as a more adult spectator. Thus, while in the first confrontation Voldemort-Harry Potter the tones were orange and saturated, in the "encounter" of the fifth film the tonality turned to blue having previously gone through a greenish profile in The Secret Chamber (second installment).

The meetings with Voldemort from top to bottom: first installment, second and fifth

Everything gray in 'The Deathly Hallows'

So far the light and color evolution has been quite gradual, with the first film being the one with the most differences compared to the rest. However, as the plot progresses and Lord Voldemort's power increases, the scenarios and locations darken. In fact, we could say that it is from the movie in which Dumbledore dies ('Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince') when the locations get darker.

Two moments of maximum tension: above 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban', below 'Harry Potter and the Mystery of the Prince'

Although it is true that in the outer locations we barely see the sun since the third installment, darkness is even more present since Dumbledore's death. Through the light and color of the last two films, you are looking for convey the feeling of helplessness, loneliness and fear that the protagonists feel by losing the support of a figure like the director of Hogwarts.

The constant persecution of the Death Eaters that leads them to hide all the time, also helps to find in the lighting and color a narrative tool: if you illuminate the scene in excess and wheels on sunny days and beach you are not only transmitting a joy that the plot does not ask, but you do not accompany the characters in their desire to hide and hide from their enemies.

If the sixth film gradually resorted to this color gamut to warn us of Dumbledore's murder, in the seventh and eighth, Gray is in charge of coloring the main theme: death. So much so that when Mr. Dark is present in the talks (90% of the time in 'Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows') ash tones predominate, while when Voldemort appears on the scene everything turns black.

Harry hidden in the Forest of Dean ('Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows)

It will not be until the final battle when the illumination returns to transmit a halo of hope regarding the outcome. However, the light dynamics of the battle still goes further. When both wizards face out of their wands one green and one red ray, two colors that explicitly represent the Sylitherin-Gryffindor fight, but that also refer to the fight between the warmth and happiness transmitted at the beginning of the saga and the cold tones that were advancing as Voldemort's presence increased.

Even if we go further, we can talk about a nod to the last scene of 'La Soga' of Alfred Hitchcock where green and red neons star in the final discussion.

It is only necessary to look back and compare the tonality and the light present in the first battle with respect to the last. While in 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' we perceive the innocence and light of a child who does not know how to act in such a situation, in the final battle we see a man who, after having passed all kinds of tests, His pulse does not tremble to end his enemy.

The final battle is the culmination of the hero's journey that began when Voldemort made the scar that defined his fate.