This is how the UCM could be in 40 years if it follows the path of Star Wars

Everything changes. And sometimes it doesn't take many years to look back and realize how quickly everything evolves. But … what will he be like UCM in about 40 years? Fans are debating it on social networks, and the truth is that a series of theories have emerged as original as they are fun.

Although more than theories, we are talking about a small work of imagination that has emerged as a result of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which has also brought about an end to the cycle 40 years after the beginning of this mythical franchise. Will Marvel films have a similar evolution when that time has passed?

Among all those theories, one stands out that is causing a furor on Reddit. In fact, as pointed out by CheatSheet, some fans find an answer when comparing the UCM with Star Wars itself in a comical and original way.

For example, thinking that Galactus could become a kind of Palpatine from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Rocket Racoon picking up a message in space from Thanos and Galactus himself trying to find the Titan's ghost to defeat him. In addition, they also imagine Captain Marvel as the last Avenger capable of facing new dangers

The MCU has just had the somewhat equivalent run of the OT, can’t wait for this to happen in 40 odd years from r / marvelstudios

Dangers that, on the other hand, would refer to, guess what, the sons of Thanos. On the other hand, that message in the style of Star Wars itself, also tells us that Sam Wilson would be fighting Skulls to continue improving his intelligence.

Ultimately, this is how the UCM could be in 40 years if it follows the same steps as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Another story is that, humor aside, fans were attracted to such a "spatial" UCM. What do you think?