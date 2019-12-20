Entertainment

This is how the spectacular 4.5-inch RoboCop figure looks

December 20, 2019
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

The most nostalgic may not think precisely about RoboCop 3 when they remember this mythical saga of science fiction from the past. Now it is undeniable that the figure of RoboCop which has just been announced and which is based on that delivery, is truly spectacular. With 4.5 inches of authentic nostalgia.

The case is that it is a figure presented by Hiya Toys (us via Bleeding Cool) and which is already the sixth figure of this type based on the saga. However, it is probably the most spectacular to date. It is a figure full of details, with the jetpack included and high quality in the final finish.

The only downside is that we will have to wait a long time to buy it. Basically because it will not be available until November 2020, within almost a year. Of course, its price will be truly competitive: only $ 24.95.

READ:  Mia Rubín gradually becomes more famous and looks more beautiful
Figure RoboCop 3 – Image of Hiya Toys.

This is what the general description of the product says: "From Hiya Toys. The future of law enforcement is here! From the 1993 movie Robocop 3, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18 scale action figure of Robocop with his Jetpack! With a metal paint job that imitates its appearance in the movie, fans can recreate the epic conclusion with this precise 4.5-inch tall movie figure! ".

Source: BleedingCool

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.