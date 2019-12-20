This is how the spectacular 4.5-inch RoboCop figure looks

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The most nostalgic may not think precisely about RoboCop 3 when they remember this mythical saga of science fiction from the past. Now it is undeniable that the figure of RoboCop which has just been announced and which is based on that delivery, is truly spectacular. With 4.5 inches of authentic nostalgia.

The case is that it is a figure presented by Hiya Toys (us via Bleeding Cool) and which is already the sixth figure of this type based on the saga. However, it is probably the most spectacular to date. It is a figure full of details, with the jetpack included and high quality in the final finish.

The only downside is that we will have to wait a long time to buy it. Basically because it will not be available until November 2020, within almost a year. Of course, its price will be truly competitive: only $ 24.95.

Figure RoboCop 3 – Image of Hiya Toys.

This is what the general description of the product says: "From Hiya Toys. The future of law enforcement is here! From the 1993 movie Robocop 3, Hiya Toys presents this 1/18 scale action figure of Robocop with his Jetpack! With a metal paint job that imitates its appearance in the movie, fans can recreate the epic conclusion with this precise 4.5-inch tall movie figure! ".

Source: BleedingCool