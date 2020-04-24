This is how the protagonists of La Niñera look today

Share it:

Despite the years the series The babysitter (original title in English, The Nanny) continues to be liked by the public and the people who enjoyed it in the 90's do not stop seeing it. Now this series has caught the new generations and continues to be among the favorites. The protagonists have changed and today we want to show you what they look like and what they do now after more than 25 years.

The actress was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2002, so she was away from the chambers. It was in 2005 when he returned to television with Living with Fran.

Fran married Peter Marc Jacobson but they divorced in 1999. The couple had no children. In 2010, Drescher said his separation from Jacobson was because he confessed to being gay. Currently they have an excellent relationship.

It was in 2014 when Dresher married a scientist named Shiva Ayyadurai, the ceremony was private, but the love only lasted until 2016. Fran is one of the few who has updated her social networks and makes her projects and moments known. of his private life.

Maxwell Sheffield – Charles Shaughnessy

It is mentioned that the role of Mr. Sheffield was not what cataloged Charles in his acting career, as he was most famous for the role he obtained in the soap opera Days of our Lives in which she played Shane Donovan.

Charles Shaughnessy is married to Susan Fallender, they had two daughters, Jenny Johanna and he is a big fan of Chelsea football club in England.

He is also popular for having voiced Dennis the Golden Fish in the cartoon Stanley on the Disney Channel. In 2002 Shaughnessy won an Emmy Award.

Charles Shaughnessy is currently 65 years old.



Maggie Sheffield – Nicholle Tom

After having played the role of Maggi, Nicholle Tom had appearances in some series and movies, including one of them who starred in the movie Her Only Child.

Nicholle Tom is 42 years old. In her social network accounts, she does not post about her sentimental situation, it is known that she is not married and does not have children.

Brighton Sheffield- Benjamin Salisbury

Benjamin, who is also a journalist, married Kelly Murkey and has two children.

Benjamin's performances were few, it is only known that he played the voice of Tin Boy in The Oz Kids in the year of 1996.

He currently works at Universal Studios Hollywood as Director of Operations for the park. He does not have social networks and little is known about him.

Benjamin Salisbury is 39 years old.



Madeline Zima currently has an extensive acting career. A few years ago, he said in an interview that it was no fun acting in La Niñera.

"They treated me more as an accessory than as a human being." Later he minimized his sayings in an interview on the television channel KTLA 5 in California.

In 2007, Zima played the role of Mia Cross, in the television series Californication.

There are few posts that the girl makes about her life on social networks. Little is known about his private life.

Madeline Zima is 35 years old.



DC Babcoc – Lauren Lane

Hated and beloved by others for her role as C.C. Babcoc, this wonderful actress lent her voice in 1996 lent her voice for the animated series "Duckman: Private Dick / Family Man" – in the episode They Craved Duckman's Brain !. She is currently dedicated to being a theater, the last thing we knew about her was the post she made when she met with the actors of La Niñera.

He is currently 59 years old.



Niles the butler -Daniel Davis

Those who are fans of The Nanny will never get Butler Niles out of their minds, but that was from this great actor.

Daniels Davis is a terrific actor and was nominated for Best Actor at the Tony Awards for his role in the play Wrong Mountain.

He also starred in the musical La Cage Aux Folles with Gary Beach from November 2004 to March 2005. It was in 2008, Davis appeared in the television series Ugly Betty. The last thing we knew about him was his participation in the series The Fran Drescher Show.

He is currently 74 years old.



Sylvia Fine -Renée Taylor

As if not remembering Sylvia, Fran Fine's mother, this wonderful comedian currently continues to make characters on television, her last appearance was in the movie How to be a Latin Lover.

Renée Taylor has a son and is married to actor Joseph Bologna.

Renée Taylor is 87 years old.



We invite you to see the first chapter of La Niñera







