This is how the posters of a Lando Calrissian trilogy would have been

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In 2018 LucasFilm communicated that he intended to make a spin-off of the character of Lando Carissian, although without specifying yes the Donald glover that we saw in 'Han Solo: A Star Wars Story' or the legendary Billy Dee Williams, who returned for 'Star Wars: Skywalker's Rise'. Be that as it may, little has been said about the project in question. But the fandom does not forget.

In these days of quarantine a artist has decided to put the flame back on the fire by designing careful posters for a hypothetical trilogy spin-off it would have been starring Dee Williams. Under the title 'Calrissian Chronicles'Peter Stults has not been based on the current moment, but has drawn nostalgia imagining how these posters would have been if LucasFilm had opted for the character after his debut original, that is, in the eighties. That's why the stylistically colorful posters are based on the ones that were released with the original trilogy of Star wars:

If you look at the details, everything is carefully thought out to make us travel to the eighties. For example, the artist has stamped who could have completed the cast. And they are Tamara Dobson, Vonetta McGee, Moses Gunn and Angela Brent. Singer Shirley Bassey would also have been in the limelight giving life to a droid named L3-37. And best of all, the end of the trilogy would have been a crossover with Harrison Ford and Peter Mayhew in their respective roles of Han Solo and Chewbacca. And attention, in every tape there must always be a villain. For the occasion, the artist has chosen the Belgian expert in action and martial arts Jean Claude Van Damme, which would give life to Darth Maul, the character who debuted in 'The Fanstasma Threat'.