This is how the partners of Operation Triunfo have supported Gisela in the Oscars 2020

If there is something that Spain has been looking forward to in this edition of the Oscar (and generalizing, because here we can afford the license to do so) is that Gisela has gone to Los Angeles representing the Spanish voice of Elsa in 'Frozen 2'. Because that's how we are, we see someone from here and we find it funny: "Look, Gisela!", A collective shout when he has appeared on television and has sung his five phrases in Spanish, of course.

And, like us, his companions of Triumph operation (program that launched him to stardom in 2001) has also lived hard.

Some of them have published 'stories'encouraging her, showing her joy and wishing her luck. Others have posted comments on the photos he has been 'posting' these days, since he arrived in LA.

You are still in Instagram to the contestants of the first editions of Triumph operation? If not, here we tell you how they have made clear the affection they feel for their partner, through social networks.

THE GISELA COMPIS OF OT THAT HAVE SUPPORTED YOU DURING YOUR TRIP TO THE OSCARS

Manu Tenorio, Nuria Fergó and Geno have been some of those who have commented on the photos of the singer. The best? That the algorithm of Instagram has decided to gather the comments of Chenoa Y David Bisbal, a magical coincidence in which, we are sure, the stars have intervened.

Do you want to know who has shown his love and affection for Gisela?