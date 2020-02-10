Entertainment

This is how the partners of Operation Triunfo have supported Gisela in the Oscars 2020

February 9, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

If there is something that Spain has been looking forward to in this edition of the Oscar (and generalizing, because here we can afford the license to do so) is that Gisela has gone to Los Angeles representing the Spanish voice of Elsa in 'Frozen 2'. Because that's how we are, we see someone from here and we find it funny: "Look, Gisela!", A collective shout when he has appeared on television and has sung his five phrases in Spanish, of course.

And, like us, his companions of Triumph operation (program that launched him to stardom in 2001) has also lived hard.

Some of them have published 'stories'encouraging her, showing her joy and wishing her luck. Others have posted comments on the photos he has been 'posting' these days, since he arrived in LA.

You are still in Instagram to the contestants of the first editions of Triumph operation? If not, here we tell you how they have made clear the affection they feel for their partner, through social networks.

READ:  Ibai Llanos will leave the LVP after the Spring Split final

THE GISELA COMPIS OF OT THAT HAVE SUPPORTED YOU DURING YOUR TRIP TO THE OSCARS

Manu Tenorio, Nuria Fergó and Geno have been some of those who have commented on the photos of the singer. The best? That the algorithm of Instagram has decided to gather the comments of Chenoa Y David Bisbal, a magical coincidence in which, we are sure, the stars have intervened.

Do you want to know who has shown his love and affection for Gisela?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.