Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Golden Globes kicked off (and quite a few clues) to an award season in which ‘Joker’, ‘1917’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Once upon a time… in Hollywood’ and ‘Story of a marriage’ They leave as favorites. Actor John Cho and actress and producer Issa Rae have proceeded to read the nominees for the Oscars 2020-

The issue number 92 the next one will be held February 9 with a gala that, for the second consecutive year, has run out of host.