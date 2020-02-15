TV Shows

This is how the Kardashian look without anything from Photoshot

February 15, 2020
Edie Perez
One of the most popular and successful families around the world is the Kardashian, headed by Kim, the socialite who went around the world for being Paris Hilton's assistant.

But many wonder what the businesswoman and her sisters Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie look like without Photoshop because many think that the perfection they show in their photos could be false, which is why some images of the unedited model came out.

And many Internet users think that Kylie Jenner could not have a small waist as everyone thinks or that Kim Kardashian still has a firm butt as shown in some bikini photos.

As if that were not enough, it is not a secret that the tribe has undergone some aesthetic operations, because overnight their faces and figures changed some more discreetly than others.

It is worth mentioning that the Kardashians have been in the eye of the hurricane on more than one occasion because of the different altercations they have had with other celebrities such as their ex-sister-in-law, Blac Chyna or Jordin Woods who was Kylie Jenner's best friend at the time.

