This is how the Ideal XI of the Champions League remained, according to UEFA Fantasy Football: Lionel Messi, the great absentee

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bayern Munich won the Champions League (Reuters)

This weekend the most dizzying edition of the Champions League. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, activity in the Old Continent was interrupted and when it resumed it was decided to modify the format to create a Final 8 safer for the protagonists and less risky for the population. This made the definition stretch but finally the grand final between the two best could be enjoyed: Bayern Munich and París Saint-Germain (PSG).

In the meetings held in Lisboa, headquarters selected by the UEFA, there were historical goals like the 8-2 that Barcelona suffered against the German team and for the first time in almost 30 years there were semifinals without Spanish, English or Italian teams. That is why in the XI Ideal that was known this Monday, the stars of those leagues are conspicuous by their absence.

It is worth clarifying that the team formed is based on those figures that obtained the highest scores in the Football Fantasy, a game in which users seek to score points through the performance of footballers in the Champions. That is why the Bayern Munich and the PSG They are the ones who contributed more players to the team of the season.

As an archer figure Manuel Neuer (Bayern, 50 points); the defenders are Joshua Kimmich (Bayern, 68), Marquinhos (PSG, 70), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG, 57) and Juan Bernat (PSG, 70). The midfield is made up of Serge Gnabry (Bayern, 79), Angel Di Maria (PSG, 59), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig, 60) y Raheem Sterling (Manchester City, 61), while the forwards Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, 56) y Robert Lewandowski (Bayern, 104), complete the team.

El XI Ideal del Fantasy Football de la Champions League (@ChampionsLeague)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who said goodbye in the quarterfinals and the round of 16 respectively, did not make enough merits to join the team. Nor do figures like Neymar, Kevin De Bruyne The Sadio Mané.

Regarding the leagues, there is no representative from Spain or Italy, since six are from the Bundesliga German, four from Ligue 1 and the remainder from the Premier League. It is also striking that the Olympic lyon he was the only semi-finalist not to have members on this Ideal Team.

In addition, there are eight European professionals and only two South Americans: Marquinhos, who appears as a defender despite having found his best performance as a midfielder in the PSG, and Angel Di Maria, great offensive piece of the French champion. It should be noted that the Rosario scored more points than his teammates Kylian Mbappé and Neymar, others of the great absent.

While this selection of players is independent of FIFA, it may also serve as a preview of what will happen at the awards gala The Best. There the best player of the season will be chosen and, apparently, the maximum candidate is Robert Lewandowski, scorer of the Bundesliga and of the Champions League, and star of Bayern Munich.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Hansi Flick’s Bayern: the 5 keys that explain why the king of Germany swept the Champions League

Heartbroken after losing the final: Neymar’s sad messages on social networks

“I woke up like this”: the photo of Robert Lewandowski in bed the morning after Bayern Munich’s consecration

The love story of Alphonso Davies and Jordyn Huitema, the soccer couple who could win the Champions League in the same week

Bayern Munich mocked Neymar after winning the Champions League