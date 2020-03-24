This is how the hole was filmed

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the biggest challenges of 'The hole'In addition to the emotional arc through which the actors had to pass, it was the necessary infrastructure to create the distressing space in which the film directed by Gander Gaztelu-Urrutia, already available on Netflix, takes place. "The first thing we did were rehearsals in a room in which we simulated the two beds and the different actors participating were passing by", explains Iván Massagué.

“We shot in an industrial building of the Red Cross in Bilbao. They built a vertical structure, like the typical construction scaffold, and in the center a wooden structure that they dared inside to make it look like cement ”, continues the actor. "And at the bottom there was a platform, like the ones used by municipalities to change Christmas light bulbs, which went up and down with the typical scissors."

So the entire staff of the tape worked at two heights: “There were two floors. We shot the sequences in the upper one and in the lower one was the scissors. Also, the walls behind the two beds were moved so that the team could get in and out. ”

Post-production did the rest. "The final look was achieved with digital effects."

A mechanic of work very different from the one that has been habitual in a shooting and that required an effort of adaptation on the part of all. “The first week we all had to adapt and for the remaining five we had already mastered it. We lived there a lot. ”