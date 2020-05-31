This is how the first two dates will play in the return of the League of Spain: when Messi returns to the field

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Lionel Messi and Barcelona will return to activity against Mallorca on Saturday June 13

EFE photo



After just over three months of standing, the League of Spain will return to activity, as was officially confirmed last week by the Real spanish soccer federation. In this way, one of the most important tournaments in the world will resume the season from next Thursday, June 11.

Thus, after being tested and starting the training individually, all the teams in the First and Second division they started the phase 3 of the return to court protocol that consists of being able to develop group practices and with the aim of recovering their physical state.

Less than two weeks to return, this Sunday Javier Thebes, President of the League, informed how the first two days of the contest will be developed, with their corresponding days and times.

The championship will see the green light with the Seville classic among the Seville and the Betis, to be held on Thursday at 17 (Argentine time) in the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. That day, corresponding to number 28 of the tournament, will have as a main dish the comparison between the Barcelona in front of Majorca, at Iberostar Stadium, Saturday the 13th from 5pm. Also, the Real Madrid will receive the Eibar Sunday at 2.30pm, the same day that the Atletico Madrid will visit the Athletic Bilbao earlier (8 in the morning).

As for date 29, it will be the time when Lionel Messi and company return to Camp Nouwhen the Culé receive the Leganes, on Tuesday the 16th from 5pm. Also, the Meringue before him Valencia, Thursday the 18th at 5pm, and the Mattress with the Osasuna, Wednesday 17 at the same time.

Until the moment of its suspension, the Blaugrana led the standings with 58 points, two more than his immediate pursuer, the cast led by Zinedine Zidane. So, with 33 points in play, the contest of the Iberian country promises an exciting definition in what will be 49 intense days of competition, since all the teams will play every 72 hours until July 30.

Real Madrid will restart the season against Eirbar on Sunday June 14

DAY 28 (Argentina time; GMT -3)

Thursday June 11

Seville-Betis: 17.00

Friday June 12

Granada-Getafe: 14.30

Valencia-Levante: 17.00

Saturday June 13

Espanyol-Alavés: 8.00

Celta-Villarreal: 12.00

Leganés-Valladolid: 14.30

Mallorca-Barça: 17.00

Sunday June 14

Athletic-Atlético de Madrid: 8.00

R. Madrid-Eibar: 14.30

Real Sociedad-Osasuna: 17.00

DAY 29 (Argentina time; GMT -3)

Monday june 15

Levante-Seville: 2.30 p.m.

Betis-Granada: 17.00

Tuesday June 16

Getafe-Espanyol: 14.30

Villarreal-Mallorca: 14.30

Barcelona-Leganés: 17.00

Wednesday, June 17

Eibar-Athletic: 14.30

Valladolid-Celta: 14.30

Osasuna-Atlético: 17.00

Thursday June 18

Alavés-Real Sociedad: 14.30

Real Madrid-Valencia: 17.00

I kept reading:

How many millions less will soccer stars cost due to the Covid-19 crisis: the impact on the chips of Messi and Cristiano

Iker Casillas surprised on social networks by showing his eccentric home grill

Barovero will continue his career in a team from the third division of Spain