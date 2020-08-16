This is how the first remodeling of the Azteca Stadium looks like for the 2026 World Cup

Share it:

(Video: Twitter / EstadioAzteca)

After five months of having closed its doors, this Saturday football returned to the court of Aztec stadium, with the meeting between Blue Cross and Braves of Ciudad Juarez, in which La Maquina took the victory with a score of 3 to 1.

However, the reopening was not only due to sanitary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), but to a series of remodeling to the enclosure. And is that despite being the most emblematic stadium of Mexico, which hosted two World Cup finals: 1970 and 1986, it was no longer one of the most modern and functional. Therefore, and in order to make it ready for the 2026 World Cup, where will be one of the venues, Televisa Group decided to start with his new image.

In this way, during the health crisis a new lighting system and new benches for players and coaching staff. This was announced by the management of the Azteca Stadium through its Twitter account, where it shared the progress made.

Today we welcome the new lighting system and the players bench. We put ourselves at the technological and environmental forefront with high quality and efficient LED lighting!

The lighting was carried out by the Signify company, which has worked for large clubs in Europe (Photo: Twitter / Miguel Ponton)

According to the managers, one of the most important benefits is that with the new technology, the lighting will favor the footballers and fans present, but especially to the viewers who follow the game through a monitor, since one of the main characteristics of these lights is that they give a greater experience to fans who follow the game from home.

In addition, it will allow a energy saving, something that Grupo Televisa has emphasized, as part of its sustainability and social responsibility policies.

"The system consists of 320 horizontal lighting lights and immediate ignition, which are in accordance with the vision of the Azteca Stadium of being a sustainable and efficient building in its energy consumption" , informed the direction of the enclosure.

The company that was responsible for this change was Signify, which enjoys international recognition for developing other projects in real estate such as Stanford Bridge (Chelsea), Velodrome (Olympique de Marseille) and others that were used in the Russia World Cup 2018; that is, they meet the highest FIFA standards.

My Franks, My ear of the Colossus of Santa-Úrsule explains that the lighting lacks “propping and directing” of lights. In this first transmission they were detected, the Azteca Stadium will arrange them for the next one.@record_mexico pic.twitter.com/vgv6rHnaRx – The Sniper (@franco_record) August 16, 2020

However, in the first minutes of the duel between celestes and Braves, the fans expressed their discontent on social media, arguing that areas and corners looked dark and made visibility difficult of actions.

According to the newspaper Record, the lighting change will comprise various phases, and there is still a luz robotics that will be put on in the next few days, in addition to propping up and directing the lights, a detail that will be changed to 100 percent for the next game.

The new banking area (Photo: Twitter / MXESTADIOS)

Another area that had changes was the players' benches and the coaching staff, which were designed by the firm Populous and has developed those of real estate as Wembley, he Give light of Portugal home of Benfica, the Etihad Manchester City and the BBVA Bancomer from Monterrey.

Besides that the lawn received treatment to eradicate the damage from the last NFL game.

Strict protocol

For the return of football activity in Azteca, the property will carry out a strict sanitation protocol to guarantee the health of the people who attend the games in both America and Cruz Azul.

As already known, there will be division by zones, only the access to 300 people. There will be a lconstant impiety from different areas of the property and "will appoint a person in charge of the cleaning plan, who will also be in charge of the quartermaster staff and access supervisors," it was reported.

Jonathan Rordríguez returned to Azteca with a double against the Bravos de Juárez (Photo: Special)

In Azteca there will be, as in other stadiums, antibacterial gel dispensers in strategic spaces, as well as thermometers in the entrances for taking the temperature of the people who will enter different tasks. And it will also feature a isolation room in case it is required to attend to anyone who has any symptoms of the virus.

The last time the ball rolled on the Azteca grass was the March, 15th, with no public in the stands, when La Maquina defeated América, just before the cancellation of the tournament.

Due to the same situation, both clubs had to start the tournament Opening 2020 at the Olímpico Universitario, Casa de los Pumas.

