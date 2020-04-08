Entertainment

This is how the DualSense, PS5 controller, changes with different colors

April 8, 2020
Lisa Durant
The unexpected DualSense of PS5 It has managed to divide the players between those who love its desasapland and those who do not want to put that at home. Part of the negative reactions to the new Sony controller are due to its color palette, where white prevails over black details with a central light that will change color depending on what we are doing on the console.

It took literally minutes for artists and gamers to imagine what this controller would look like by changing the colors in which it is available. The finishes shown reveal controls for all tastes.

The most obvious move was to opt for the classic black color, making the entire controller regain the basic tone that the controls of Sony consoles have had by default since PS2.

Here in pastel pink and blue tones, more casual.

These other desasaplands bet a little more on the chromatic fantasy and are even reminiscent of the competition with all inherited from Xbox 360.

Other touch-ups are more elegant and only add to the buttons the characteristic colors of the brand with an additional touch such as putting the analogs in white.

