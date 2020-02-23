This is how the child of 'Parasites' lived the victory at the Oscars

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Jung Hyeon-Jun plays Park Da-song, one of the key figures to understand 'Parasites'. This young 10-year-old actor has a lot to say in the movie. His taste for American Indians, his epileptic attacks, his abstract paintings or his knowledge of the Morse code are an indissoluble part of some of the best scenes of Bong Joon-ho's tape. The most acclaimed work of the year confirmed his path of roses, which began with the Golden Palm in Cannes, when rising with 4 very important Oscars. Best International Film, Best Screenplay, Best Director and, especially, Best Film they are the distinctions of the most successful and surprising night that has lived, in the Awards of the Academy of Hollywood, any foreign tape.

Throughout the season, both Bong Joon-ho and his cast have gotten to the public from all over the world in their pocket with their naturalness, their humor and their joy in the celebrations. But we had forgotten the little boy in the house, and the truth is that he was also very attentive to a gala after which he will be able to tell, perhaps in the schoolyard, that he has just been the winner of the 2020 Oscars.

Quite more grown than in the movie (it's been two years since filming), the young actor celebrated the victory euphorically, with a dance and an expressiveness that has already gone viral is in social networks. And, with so much face and funny moment of 'Parasites', we had forgotten him, and that can not be. 'Parasites' is now in more cinemas than ever in Spain (almost 300 rooms), and has risen to the top of the box office four months after its premiere. In addition, it is available in various services of streaming and rent as Filmin, Movistar and Vodafone or in domestic edition. Haven't you seen her yet?