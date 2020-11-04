“This is how the cameo of Chalamet and Hammer was born”

With Whe Are Who We Are Luca Guadagnanino made his international debut in the highly intricate world of TV series by telling the adolescence of a group of young people in a Born base in Veneto.

In the course of an interview with TV Guide, the director revealed some of the background of this show, first of all explaining the reasons that led him to set it during the 2016 elections: “It is a symbolic decision, a moment of transition, not only for adolescents but also for adults. We know how the Americans live the election period in an excited way and in particular how those of 2016 were understood. We pass from an almost dreamy look from a second term of Obama to the first of Trump. Life has a strength, a strength, something so ferocious that it cannot be tamed by the cruel politics that becomes news at the same time. And I like the idea that the propulsion that those characters, particularly Caitlin and Fraser have, is symbolically and emotionally an antidote to brutal realism in the aftermath of Trump’s election“.

On the cameo of the Call me by your name stars Guadagnino added: “It often happens that new and old friends come to visit me on the set. I ask each of them if they want to appear in front of the cameras. Timothée Chalamet e Armie Hammer they accepted and that’s how it all started. There are also other famous actors in this series such as Jasmine Trinca “.

On the possibility of a second season of Whe Are Who We Are, Luca Guadagnino said: “Everything will depend on what our wonderful network wants to do but, I’m confident”.

What is certain is that the Italian director has now conquered the United States, so much so that he was defined by Jack Dylan Grazer as a visionary.