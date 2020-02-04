 This is how some of Leia's scenes were created in The Rise of Skywalker

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Vanity Fair exclusively publishes a video dedicated to the special effects that Industrial Light & Magic developed for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" where it is shelled how many of the movie scenes were createdto. These videos allow us, as we always say, to check how much reality there is in the scenes of the movies, and how much is added later in postproduction.

One of the most interesting parts of the four-minute video is what we see at the beginning, how some of Carrie Fisher's scenes were digitally created in her role as General LeiaWell, remember that when they shot this movie they had to pull footage of the actress, supported on occasion by scenes shot by her daughter Billie Lourd. We advise of important spoilers of the movie if you haven't seen it yet. To watch the video you must go to the Vanity Fair page.

On another front, from the program Good morning america They claim based on their sources that the creator of the franchise, George Lucas, appears indirectly in the film. It is a shout that really is Lucas's voice. This was originally recorded for "American Graffiti", the Lucas movie of 1973, and would have also been used in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi".

Via information | Good morning america