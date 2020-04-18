This is how Silvia Pinal looked as a young man

Share it:

Silvia Pinal has one of the brightest careers in the Mexican show business that managed to shine internationally, but she also owns an all-time beauty. His face "bewitched" the public in the cinema, television and theater.

Silvia Pinal is one of the few Mexican actresses who still live and are in good health. She belongs to the so-called Golden Age of Mexican cinema and is particularly striking because her physical beauty, apart from her talent, made her succeed.

Silvia Veronica Pinal Hidalgo is the real name of Doña Silvia, who is originally from Guaymas, Sonora (September 12, 1931), is considered to be a great Diva and Beauty of Mexican Cinema.

In films like The Woman I Lost, where she worked with the late Pedro Infante, she began to steal glances and public attention with her beauty.

In her youth, Silvia Pinal attracted attention as soon as a public place appeared, and not to mention in the filming forums where she filmed a movie.

Silvia Pinal is a pioneer of musical comedy in Mexico and is recognized worldwide for having worked in the Luis Buñuel film trilogy, made up of the films Viridiana (1961), El Ángel Exterminador (1962) and Simón del desert (1965).









According to information in his biography, Silvia Pinal made her film debut with the film Bamba (1949) and from 1953 she began to have leading roles in successful films in Mexico.

Over the years, Doña Silvia has been characterized by her beauty and elegance when dressing on and off stage, and in recent years she has not cared to look without a drop of makeup.

Currently, Silvia Pinal is 88 years old and retains her love for art and acting, especially in the theater, which she loves so much.

In 2019 Silvia Pinal, Frennte a ti, a television series starring Itatí Cantoral and produced by Carla Estrada and whose retransmission will soon be on Channel 2 of Televisa, was released.

Doña Silvia Pinal has one of the most complete artistic careers, since in addition to being an actress in film, theater, television and radio, she has stood out as a producer and director.

