This is how she lives her days in quarantine as a new mother Cameron Díaz

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The American actress Cameron Díaz revealed that she is living the best stage of her life and that she is enjoying the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic with her daughter Raddix and her husband, the musician Benji Madden.

According to People magazine, Cameron commented that she is delighted to be a mother and is the best part of her life, in addition to being grateful to live these difficult moments with her husband Benji.

It is the best of the best and I am very lucky to be able to do it with Benji and we are having the best time. Is so big. I'm excited, "she shared.

Díaz explained that her life is very calm, however, she misses seeing her friends and family, because like her, they are all in confinement so as not to put their health at risk.

"It's nice and I love being in a bubble, I love being in the womb of my house, with my husband and cooking. But at the same time it's crazy that you can't go out into the world right now."

Cameron mentioned that she and her husband share daily activities, since while she prepares dinner, Benji cares for and clothe her little girl, who was born in December last year and has been kept in isolation since her birth.

Hello Ladies! Happy Fall! Hope everyone is enjoying this glorious time of year; the chillier air, the changing and falling leaves; all of the markers of another year coming to a close, and a hint at the new one about to unfold. I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I am so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquries in the next volume of the @TheBodyBook. It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging. And as we diligently put the finishing touches on the book, we’d like to ask for your help once more. This book is for you and about you and that’s why we’d like to see you on the cover. Much like the cover of the Body Book, under the jacket, were we featured women of all different shapes, sizes, builds and ethnicities. We would like for you to feel represented again, this time to show where you are in your process of aging. So we invite you to take a picture of yourself. It should look much like the one I have here; against a plain background, this general framing-you can crop closer to a portrait, and the higher-def the better! We’d like to see more of that beautiful face of yours than the body this time. And if you want to snap one with yourself and your mom and your daughter together, or any multiple generations or expressions of your journey with aging, we’d love to see those, too! And for the 50 we use on the actual cover, we’ll send you a signed copy of the book when it hits bookstores in April. So be yourself with it, be brave with it, have fun with it, and we can't wait to see. Thank you again and Happy Selfie-ing !! Ox, Cameron To submit, click the link in my profile. A shared post by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz) on Nov 6, 2015 at 2:01 PST



