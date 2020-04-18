This is how Selena Quintanilla looked before she became the Queen of Tex Mex

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Selena Quintanilla would have turned 49 years old on April 16, but as they say "he would have" does not exist. At his young age, he managed to conquer millions of hearts with his nobility, great heart, humility, charisma and that artistic talent that he demonstrated in each of the stages he lived on and in each of the albums he recorded together with Los Dinos.

On the Instagram account of A.B. Quintanilla we can find a large number of emotional photographs of Selena Quintanilla, images full of longing. The music producer shares treasured memories with his sister with the entire audience. In each of these photos you can see what Selena looked like before she became the absolute Queen of Tex-Mex.

Known simply as Selena, she is considered a great exponent of Latin music with sales of over 75 million records worldwide, making her one of the Latinas with the most records sold only after Gloria Estefan and Shakira, who They have respectively sold around 90 and 100 million copies worldwide.

#Tbt A publication shared by A.B. QUINTANILLA 3 (@ abquintanilla3) the Aug 4, 2016 at 11:57 p.m. PDT





Many media called her the "Mexican Madonna". Selena Quintanilla is listed as one of the most influential Latina artists of all time; He is also credited for catapulting Latin music to the international market.

You may also like:

This is how Erika Buenfil, the queen of TikTok in her youth, looked

This is how Fernando del Solar looked in his youth, the Argentine who conquered Mexico

This is how Leticia Calderón looked when she was young; captivated everyone in the halls of Televisa