This is how Selena Gomez reacted to coincide in the same restaurant with Hailey Bieber

Last weekend has been the most movidito for Selena Gomez, which released a new album on Friday after four years of musical silence. So, ‘Rare’ is the record work that I celebrated last Saturday with a group of friends in the restaurant Craig’s, located in the exclusive area of ​​West Hollywood. A very popular foodie enclave that also met by chance on the same day and at the same time to Hailey BieberJustin's wife, who went with a couple of friends to dinner without her husband. Among them, Madison Beer, also a friend of Selena who shortly thereafter would report unnecessary network harassment and that faced – once again – the model and the singer.

The fact is that this coincidence angered the ‘fanbase’ of the interpreter, who accused Madison of having betrayed Selena by having gone to the current wife of her ex-boyfriend. Something that, in addition to making no sense, is unfair and lacks sorority. This was defended shortly after that involved in their social networks:

“I just had dinner with my friend Hailey Baldwin that I have known for 10 years … is that a crime? I love Selena and I always have, never in a million years would I try to hurt her. All this is very unnecessary because nothing happened. ”

Selena, who was aware of this controversy, did not hesitate to respond through a public comment to Beer, making it clear that after this meeting – during which there was no interaction – absolutely nothing happened and that everything is in order:

“It is very unpleasant to have to read all this, since nothing was intentional. I am very disappointed after seeing how many people express themselves. I have known Madison since I was a baby and I have seen her grow up to become the woman she is today. We don't have any kind of problem. ”

Thus, once again, Selena is forced to step out of a confrontation that only seems to exist in the heads of those who do not know Selena or Hailey, who have always shown to maintain a respectful and tolerant relationship – which does not mean They have to be friends.