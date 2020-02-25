This is how Sarah Hyland defended Ariel Winter from the ‘bullying‘ she received for her dress

Share it:

If you are a fan of 'Modern Family', surely you have lived with nostalgia the end of filming, which all the actors have announced through their social networks. Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland They have been very active in that regard and, the latter, in particular, published several photos of the event in their Instagram feed (apart from all that we saw in their 'stories').

"I love these people with all my heart. Eleven years together is proof that you and your television sister will end up dressing the same way, you will make brothers for life and always discuss the same teacher. We will always be Dunphys and we will always have the ones the others".

If for something you have stood out Ariel All these years, apart from his great talent, it is because of his personal style on the red carpet and public events, where he usually falls apart from the predictable and risks with different cuts, transparencies and shapes in dresses, skirts and 'tops'. This, today, generates comments in the digital environment by 'haters', who not only think about it, but do so with a destructive intention.

THIS IS HOW SARAH HYLAND DEFENDS ARIEL WINTER OF THE DIGITAL 'BULLYING'

In this case and in the same photo above, several 'comments' are read out of tune, and Sarah did not take long to answer one of them: "But what about Ariel's dress?" To which Hyland replied: Do you mean what is 🔥 ?? I KNOW".

The rest of the digital community applauded, considering that the comment was made from a 'hater' position. Although, in reality, we know that this matters little to Ariel, since she has been exposed to this type of comment for a long time and already has a constant 'mood' when these situations occur: