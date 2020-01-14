This is how Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins have created the ultimate war epic

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Among all the adjectives, labels and compliments that can be used to define the huge '1917', the most successful may be that of "immense cinematic achievement". And it is that few films have been, are and will be able to balance such a spectacular and refined way and an extremely exciting background like this piece by masters Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins.

However, the immense amount of successes present in the film has been understandably eclipsed by the technical and logistic flourishing that involves filming and presentation in the form of a gigantic sequence shot. A very complex device in the service of the narrative in which each and every one of the departments have needed to collaborate more closely than usual to work a small film miracle.

Then I invite you to accompany me and immerse yourself in the stifling trenches of World War I while We explore the keys that have made '1917' possible; from the point of view of its production design to the titanic work of the photography department, through a much more lucid and intricate assembly than it might seem to the naked eye.

(Notice: In order to fully enjoy this text, and to avoid swallowing occasional little spoiler, I recommend seeing '1917' before continuing reading.)

Planning to the millimeter

If something is required to bring to fruition a production like '1917', that is a meticulous planning of each and every one of the elements that make up the feature film. This begins with a production design team that led the creation of plans and artistic direction. ultra-detailed models of the sets that served as the basis for its future construction.

These models, in addition, were used by Mendes, Deakins and the rest of department heads to, for example, make lighting tests and check how different light sources would affect the environment, or to organize the staging, the distribution of the characters and the routes that the camera had to do across the stages.

The level of precision required to shape both the models and their real-scale translation can be reflected in details such as their final dimensions, meticulously calculated once the duration of the shots to be shot had been timed. Until that detail was known, the decoration could not be built, since the time of the sequence plane should coincide with what it took the protagonists to cross the set.

In addition to all this, the demolished villages and structures or the kilometer and a half of trenches excavated for the occasion they should be adapted to the camera work both in regards to their measures and when including shortcuts and components -Like removable windows or walls- that favored the transition between scenarios and allowed machinery and operators to work invisibly respecting the realism of the movements.

Given the logistical complexity of filming and the need to have all millimeters, the scenarios, once built, served as a framework for four months of location tests, both for interpreters and for the camera crew, which led to a less sophisticated filming than it might seem and, in turn, to the forefront of the medium.

Roger Deakins and the tireless camera

Talking about '1917' inevitably implies doing it in a Roger Deakins He has earned a place in Olympus for the best cinematographers of all time. On this occasion, the British has taken a step beyond what is seen in prodigies such as 'Blade Runner 2049', 'Sicario' or 'Skyfall', signing a technical virguería which finds in its greatest ally the Alexa mini LF camera of the company ARRI – equipped with Arri Signature Prime Lenses lenses that allow that clean, realistic and without distractions look house brand.

Deakins has selected this little beast for two main reasons, the first being his picture quality. The cinematographer has extolled the subtlety and softness of the tones he captures, the low noise which generates when working with moderately high ISOS such as 1600 or 3200 and the pleasant texture of the same – next to the photochemical's own grain – or the balance of its large format sensor as far as distortion and depth of field is concerned.

Although, probably, the determining factor that drove the selection of this Alexa model over other cameras is its ergonomics and the appropriateness of its size for a job like '1917'. With a body of about 2.6 kilos and especially small dimensions – Deakins says it is one of the smallest cameras he has ever worked with – the mini LF is optimal to run long shots sequence and go changing it on the march from technocranes to drones, going through jeeps, steadicams or even motorcycles with hot heads without making a single cut.

Following in the wake of his filmography, '1917' returns to leave us a Roger Deakins delivered in body and soul to natural light He left his inseparable muslin fabrics at home to get a more mundane diffuser: the clouds. Rolling in full sun implies very hard and sharp leftovers projecting everywhere, so the team had to wait for the weather to worsen to shout "action"; if the clouds dissipated, the production stopped until it became overcast again.

But this system of earthly work is not at odds with some of those resources to which the teacher has us so accustomed to leave the most tanned spectator with his mouth open. As it shows, there is the night sequence lit with flares – practically without trap or cardboard -, or the set-piece set in some ruins on which a building in flames is erected, recreated on a 15 meter tower raised for the occasion and infested with light panels that illuminated the entire stage. Amazing.

The magic of the invisible cut

To the surprise of many, beyond Sam Mendes and Roger Deakins, one of the great architects who have made '1917' possible is its editor. Converted into a sort of illusionist, Lee Smith refined the "invisible cut" technique that Alfred Hitchcock already used in his visionary 'The rope' to deliver a gigantic – false – flat sequence of practically two hours composed of a series of planes that go, according to his words, "from 39 seconds to six minutes" According to Mendes, the longest is around eight and a half minutes.

Using old school tricks such as objects or people crossing in front of the camera, or entrances in darker locations with which to mask cuts, and tools of the digital age how chromas and VFX, Smith edited the illusion not with little effort and accumulated tension, since planning centered on long uncut planes leaves very little room for post-production arrangements.

As he explained in an interview for The Wrap, "With conventional coverage, you see things that are not working and you think 'we will fix it in post'. If a scene is somewhat loose or it gets too long, you don't panic, because you have juxtapositions, planes-contraplanos and a thousand ways to make corrections . " But in the case of '1917' it could only be assembled from a limited material that Smith himself helped plan with Mendes to find out where the relevant cuts should be included.

The perfect balance

Everything discussed so far, the collaboration between departments and the scale of the balanced choreography between technicians and interpreters that results in this magnificent dance entitled '1917' can only be understood with a practical example; and what better sample than the overwhelming tracking plane that crowns the climax of the film, possessing an immeasurable staging and logistical effort.

The high point of the plane begins with a follow-up of the Schofield cape inside the trench executed from a 50-meter technocrane. When the protagonist climbs the trench, his moment of doubt is used so that two technicians characterized as soldiers to camouflage themselves in the crowd remove the camera from the crane and transport it on foot, accompanying the movement of the actor, to another technocrane, smaller, located on board a jeep.

It is at this time when the main action takes place. Schofield starts running in the direction of the camera while, perpendicularly, the rest of the military leave the trench to charge against the enemy; a passage that rounds off its formal beauty and the excellentness of its composition – the lines are magnificent – with real explosions and with the falls of George MacKay after colliding with the figurants, unplanned and that provide extra credibility for one of the great passages of one of the great jewels that war cinema has given us throughout its history.