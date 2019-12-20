Entertainment

This is how Robert Pattinson looks with the Batman mask

December 19, 2019
Lisa Durant
It will be a while before Matt Reeves reveals Robert Pattinson's appearance as Batman in the next movie The batman. However, so far we have been able to see many sketches and drawings alluding to the character, which try to give us an idea of ​​what to expect from the future Dark Knight. And today may be the closest example to the final result.

The fact is that the sculptor and creator of Hollywood props @ReevzFX has not wanted to be less and has shown us a cast of Pattinson's face along with Batman's bat mask. In short, he just created the best possible sample to get an idea of ​​what the final character will be like. And the result, which you can see below, is spectacular.

This is what the message of ReevzFX says on Twitter: "Given that it will be a while before we see the new #batsuit, I thought it would be a good idea to paint half of my Pattinson mold a little, put it under a mask and turn off the lights 🦇🌙 #batman #thebatman #battinson #dccomics # RobertPattinson #battinson. ".

And you? What do you think of the final result? Do you think Pattinson will be a worthy Batman? Tell us your impressions here or on social networks.

Source: Twitter

