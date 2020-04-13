This is how Robert Downey Jr. reacts when he learns that Britney Spears is a fan of her Dr. Dolittle

Share it:

Britney Spears He's also taking advantage of quarantine to catch up on movies he hasn't seen yet and to review some of his favorites. And it seems that the singer has a special weakness for ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’, starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen.

Britney published the poster for the tape on her instagram account, accompanied by the following text: “You have to see this movie. Robert Downey Jr. is so genuine that you fall in love with him… The animal characters are hilarious and the entire movie gives off a special tone that I find hard to find these days. So, if you watch this movie and, like me, you fall in love with their jackets and clothing … don't miss how it happened to me. Just remember that he is a man who can talk to animals and is brilliant. "

The actor, just after reading his message, reposted it, returning the praise: "Quarantine activities: 1. Listen to Britney 2. Listen to Britney Magazine #Dolittle on streaming platforms this weekend with your little ones …"

Downey Jr., whom we will see in negra Black Widow ’, continues to consider whether to return to the Marvel universe after‘ Avengers: Endgame ’. The only (and complicated) condition that the actor has put is to do it with Gwyneth Platrow, the unforgettable Pepper Potts. What is confirmed is his participation in ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’, which will premiere on December 22, 2021.