Entertainment

This is how Robert Downey Jr. reacts when he learns that Britney Spears is a fan of her Dr. Dolittle

April 13, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Britney Spears He's also taking advantage of quarantine to catch up on movies he hasn't seen yet and to review some of his favorites. And it seems that the singer has a special weakness for ‘The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle’, starring Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas and Michael Sheen.

Britney published the poster for the tape on her instagram account, accompanied by the following text: “You have to see this movie. Robert Downey Jr. is so genuine that you fall in love with him… The animal characters are hilarious and the entire movie gives off a special tone that I find hard to find these days. So, if you watch this movie and, like me, you fall in love with their jackets and clothing … don't miss how it happened to me. Just remember that he is a man who can talk to animals and is brilliant. "

READ:           Spectacular trailer for 'Peninsula': the sequel to 'Train to Busan' becomes totally post apocalyptic

The actor, just after reading his message, reposted it, returning the praise: "Quarantine activities: 1. Listen to Britney 2. Listen to Britney Magazine #Dolittle on streaming platforms this weekend with your little ones …"

Downey Jr., whom we will see in negra Black Widow ’, continues to consider whether to return to the Marvel universe after‘ Avengers: Endgame ’. The only (and complicated) condition that the actor has put is to do it with Gwyneth Platrow, the unforgettable Pepper Potts. What is confirmed is his participation in ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’, which will premiere on December 22, 2021.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.