This is how Queen Elizabeth II reacted to the unexpected resignation of Meghan and Harry

A statement on Twitter from Buckingham Palace responds to the Sussex's resignation.

For now, it seems that disengagement with the Crown will not be as easy as it was believed.

Last Wednesday Meghan markle and the prince harry published a surprising statement on social networks that became the news of the day: the Dukes of Sussex quit to their commitments to the British Crown and work to be economically independent. That is, they do not intend to live under the protection of the Royal Family and make official events their profession for the rest of their lives. They also did not make it clear at all what their immediate future would be, while they did clarify that they would spend 50% of their time in the United Kingdom and the other 50% in North America, possibly Canada, a country where they are rumored to move Immediately.

This became an unprecedented "royal" movement that, to make matters worse, caught the rest of the Windsor by surprise, who were unaware of Meghan and Harry's intentions to become independent. This is stated by Johny Dymond, a British journalist specializing in BBC media royalty, which tells how the Queen isabel II He would have learned on television about the decision made by his grandson. Be that as it may, the truth is that a few hours after said statement, it was the monarch herself on behalf of Buckingham Palace who answered through a statement:

“Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand your desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to resolve. ”

Some concise and unclear words that sounded like a diplomatic reproach on the part of the queen. So, after hearing his first reaction, it seems that the untying procedure may not be as quick and fast as it was initially thought, since seen what has been seen this will not happen until Isabel II has everything tied and arranged to leave to his free will who, today, is the sixth in the line of succession to the crown.