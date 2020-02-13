This is how Piccolo was going to be in the Dragon Ball Evolution movie

Share it:

Maybe the movie Dragon Ball Evolution may not be the adaptation of the universe of Akira Toriyama that his followers remember most affectionately, but he certainly gave us to see some curious experiments when it comes to imagining manga and television characters turned into flesh and blood actors.

The case of the iconic Piccolo was the most peculiar because of the poor finish that this reimagining of the green character had come from the planet Namek and that in this version was more similar to the Kree race that we later saw in Captain Marvel.

In this illustration you can witness what Piccolo was going to look like in the film thanks to Jerad S. Marantz, the conceptual artist who has now decided to publish how he first imagined the character should be if he had to adapt to a more realistic style than seen on paper or in the Japanese animation series.

Certainly Marantz's vision diverges considerably from the appearance of the character we all know. Despite this, it seems that he had more potential to please viewers than what we finally saw in movie theaters. At least the appearance is much more impressive and would have been an interesting reimagining.

Anyway, it could not be and Dragon Ball did not work at all to be transferred to the real image. Not exactly because it cannot be done, simply because all the elements of the film were a complete disaster and did not do justice to such an important franchise in popular culture.