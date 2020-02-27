This is how Pati Chapoy and Sergio Andrade looked in their alleged relationship

# shows Paty Chapoy hates Gloria Trevi that's why they attack her a lot: Sergio Andrade. #SergioAndrade confirmed that he was a lover of #PatyChapoy in the 80's and it was in the book # AmargaSeducción, of the journalist #ClaudiaDeIcaza where Andrade made the revelation, although Chapoy has always denied these accusations. 'Hypocrisy bothers me, and although I have been silent for many years, it is not gentleman to publish their relationships, this guy has been so liar, so criminal and so low in his attacks on us (#GloriaTrevi and him) that he deserves a little of location to his attempts to appear as a faithful, loyal woman and exemplary family mother ', confirmed Andrade, a little angry. Icaza conducted the interview with the composer via e-mail and he textually said the following: 'Everyone around me at that time (1983-1984) realized how passionate he was about me, how he looked for me, followed me He called me, celebrated me and went with me to many places. We met at any point in the city and went to my house in Burgos, Cuernavaca, and we were returning late '. Sergio also indicated that they went out to eat in discreet places or that she went to her office and that sometimes Chapoy joked that the car of Álvaro (her husband) was not going to be parked where they were walking and was going to discover it. Sergio confessed that they met in a photocopier room of the #SiempreEnDomingo program and that from there they began to be lovers. He was 28 years old and she was 33 at that time. Andrade also confessed that he did not like married women but with Chapoy succumbed to temptation. Source: the nna. Radio formula #sinreservasqro

