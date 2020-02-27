This is how Pati Chapoy and Sergio Andrade looked in their alleged relationship

After the book "Bitter seduction: the true story of Sergio Andrade and his little riding hoods" by Claudia de Icaza with editorial Ocean revealed an alleged romance between Pati Chapo and Sergio Andrade networks began to "explode."
After the news, some media began to spread photographs of the journalist and the ex-producer where you can see how they looked at that time in which they maintained a supposed relationship between 1983 and 1984.
This is how Pati Chapoy and Sergio Andrade looked when they had an alleged romance
# shows Paty Chapoy hates Gloria Trevi that's why they attack her a lot: Sergio Andrade. #SergioAndrade confirmed that he was a lover of #PatyChapoy in the 80's and it was in the book # AmargaSeducción, of the journalist #ClaudiaDeIcaza where Andrade made the revelation, although Chapoy has always denied these accusations. 'Hypocrisy bothers me, and although I have been silent for many years, it is not gentleman to publish their relationships, this guy has been so liar, so criminal and so low in his attacks on us (#GloriaTrevi and him) that he deserves a little of location to his attempts to appear as a faithful, loyal woman and exemplary family mother ', confirmed Andrade, a little angry. Icaza conducted the interview with the composer via e-mail and he textually said the following: 'Everyone around me at that time (1983-1984) realized how passionate he was about me, how he looked for me, followed me He called me, celebrated me and went with me to many places. We met at any point in the city and went to my house in Burgos, Cuernavaca, and we were returning late '. Sergio also indicated that they went out to eat in discreet places or that she went to her office and that sometimes Chapoy joked that the car of Álvaro (her husband) was not going to be parked where they were walking and was going to discover it. Sergio confessed that they met in a photocopier room of the #SiempreEnDomingo program and that from there they began to be lovers. He was 28 years old and she was 33 at that time. Andrade also confessed that he did not like married women but with Chapoy succumbed to temptation. Source: the nna. Radio formula #sinreservasqro
It is worth mentioning that at that time the head of Ventaneando was already married to Álvaro Dávila, which unleashed even more comments on the romance and made it a topic to talk about on social networks.
The journalist Pati Chapoy began her career after an interview with Raúl Velasco during the OTI Festival, who invited her to collaborate with him in his popular program "Always on Sunday".
For his part, Sergio Andrade was a famous musical composer who won multiple awards at national and international music festivals.
