This is how ‘OT 2020’ has responded to criticism after Anna Pacheco's feminist talk

Last Monday a new controversial shadow ‘OT 2020’, edition of the contest that weekly conquers the podium of ‘hashtags’ in social networks due to a different salseo. This week has had to do with the visit to the academy of Anna Pachecho, a journalist who came last Monday to give students a talk about ‘feminism, equality and gender’. During the meeting, words such as ‘gender ideology’ or capital capital patriarchy ’were used, terms that directly alluded to a couple of political parties that did not come out very well.

Specifically it was a phrase by Pacheco that criticized the so-called ‘Liberal feminism’ the one that burned Twitter, a social network where shortly after several political leaders expressed their distaste and asked for a correction on the part of Spanish public television:

“I am not interested in a feminism that wants all of us to end up being entrepreneurs or managers and that for that to happen I will be exploiting other more vulnerable women to take care of those children while the others are directives”

Such was the controversy that dynamited this statement that Inés Arrimadas, leader of Citizens, denounced on Twitter this talk as a "sectarian propaganda against a political party." She was joined by Albert Rivera, former leader of the Orange Party, who called this intervention in the academy to be a "sectarian apparatus at the service of an ideology." After the numerous criticisms that popularized the ‘hashtag’ #cierreTVE, it was Tinet Rubira, director of Getmusic, the one who looked and answered sharply:

As well as defending the ability of personal criticism by the contestants.

Anna Pacheco's visit to the academy has to do with # 8M, a violet date on the calendar that the 'talent show' of RTVE will celebrate with the most feminist gala to date, to make sure you just have to keep an eye on the cast of themes of the gala 8.