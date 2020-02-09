This is how Oscar received the stars of classic Hollywood

Cary Grant (1970)

If an actor deserved an Oscar for his career that was Cary Grant. With this honor, the Academy concealed one of its great historical stains a bit. After Sinatra's long joke about women in his career, Grant was left alone to thank him for recognition as the perfect gentleman he always was.

"I am very grateful to the Academy and its members for this tribute and to Frank for coming here especially to give it to me, and to all those who work so hard. I cannot see this without thinking of the directors and their patience, who have been so kind to work. With me, he talked about Howard Hawks, Hitchcok, McCarey George Stevens, George Cuckor, Stanley Donen, also the writers, producers and all the colleagues I have worked with, this is a collaborative art, we are all united, what better opportunity than now to take advantage and give appreciation and admiration to all who contribute to our business. I am proud to be part of the most glorious era in Hollywood. And now I hope that all those empty screens are filled with stories, ideologies, points of view, what either, I remember the movie students around the world and all the young talents that are already here, I think there is a more glorious era just around the corner. I would like to thank you for this recognition that will make me happy until I die. There is no greater honor for a man than the respect of his companions. "