This is how Oscar received the stars of classic Hollywood

Getty Images
The Oscars are an inseparable part of the history of cinema but, since the fifties began to broadcast the galas, they are also a fundamental piece of television. As we would be surprised if you had been in the United States watching TV in those years, but we know that you adore and admire the great stars of Hollywood, we have recovered in this list some unforgettable moments of the gala. Then, 20 great stars at the time Oscar, with a summary in Spanish of his gift speech.
Advertising – Keep reading below
Olivia de Havilland (1950)
After the death of Kirk Douglas, she is the only survivor of classic Hollywood and won two Oscars. Here he picks up the second for the magnificent 'The heiress'.
"Thank you for this beautiful recognition, I hope not to disappoint you."
Humphrey Bogart (1952)
Nominated on three occasions, he, for many, best actor in the story succeeded the second, with 'The Queen of Africa'. The applause speaks for itself.
"It is a very long road from the Belgian Congo to this theater but I am grateful to say that it is much more comfortable here than there. I just wanted to pay a great tribute to John Huston and Katharine Hepburn because, without them, I would not be where I am . Thank you".
Gary Cooper (1953)
They left him 'Only in the face of danger' but thanks to that he won his second Oscar for Best Actor. In his place was John Wayne, who had not yet won any.
"I'm glad they give this to a man who not only deserves it, but his behavior and ways in our industry make us all proud. He is one of the best guys I know, I don't know anyone better. that we are both riding horses in movies, I'm going to write to my entire team and find out why I didn't get this paper instead of Cooper. "
Frank Sinatra (1954)
Urban legends about the mafia apart, Sinatra won a well-deserved Oscar for his secondary role in 'From Here to Eternity'.
"Ah … That has been an ingenious start. Ladies and gentlemen, I am very excited and I really don't know what to say. This is something new, you know. I am delighted and I know that if I start thanking everyone I will not stop. They have done many songs here today but nobody has asked me to sing. I love you, thank you very much. "
Audrey Hepburn (1954)
He won the Best Actress Award for his film debut, with the unmissable 'Holidays in Rome'. From minute 1 and 55 seconds we can see her show her characteristic humility and charm.
"It's too much. I want to thank everyone who has helped me, guided and given me so much in the past months and years. I am truly grateful and tremendously happy."
Marlon Brando (1955)
We already know that he rejected the second one for 'The Godfather'. Yes he collected his first statuette for Best Actor for 'The Law of Silence' which, in addition, made him the youngest actor (31) to achieve it by then.
"It's heavier than I imagined. I had something to say and I don't remember it. I don't think that in my life there have ever been so many people responsible for something I'm very grateful for. It's a wonderful and weird moment, I'm really in debt . Thank you".
Grace Kelly (1955)
Career as short as intense, the most famous Hitchcock muse won an Oscar for 'The anguish of living'. Before, I had only been nominated for 'Mogambo'.
"The emotion of this moment keeps me from saying what I really feel. I can only thank with all my heart to all who have made this possible for me. Thank you."
Ingrid Bergman (1957)
Ingrid Bergman did not get along with Hollywood morals since he wrote a love letter to Rossellini who changed the cinema. His second statuette, for 'Anastasia', was collected by Cary Grant, who never won any.
"It is a privilege to be here instead of Ingrid picking up this award and to thank you on your behalf. I have no way of knowing your emotions at the moment I know you have received it so, dear Ingrid, if you are watching me now on TV, I want you to know that, on behalf of all the nominees, your companions of 'Anastasia', Hitch (Hitchcock), Leo McCarey and everyone here in New York send you our love, admiration and affection. "
Charlton Heston (1960)
'Ben-hur' swept away and Charlton Heston won a Best Actor Award sung.
"It's really true, when you're here and you have to thank everyone you've met in this business you block. I'll start with the first secretary who let me sneak into a Broadway casting. Ten years later I made my first movie and now I've worked with many of you, the ones who put me here today. For 'Ben-hur' many have already applauded tonight, but I would like to thank them, especially Willie (William Wyler, the director).
Sophia Loren (1962)
'Two women', by Vittorio de Sica, made Sophia Loren the first to win the Oscar for a non-English language role. In the place of the Italian diva he collected the statuette Greer Garson.
"Congratulations Sophia, wherever you are, we wish you luck and happiness with this wonderful prize."
Gregory Peck (1963)
Nobody, but nobody, has deserved more an Oscar than Gregory Peck for his incarnation of Atticus Finch in 'Kill a Mockingbird.'
"Thanks to the members of the Academy and the film, the press, friends of the studio, critics and the public. I also want to thank my family and friends for inspiring me and giving me support. Thank you very much."
Sidney Poitier (1964)
Hattie McDaniel opened the way but Poitier was the first African-American to become a star. He won the Oscar for Best Leading Actor for 'The Lilies of the Valley' and won a powerful applause.
"Because it is a long road to this moment, naturally I owe a lot to many people. For all of them, a very special thanks.".
Julia Andrews (1965)
From Brodway to the cinema with an Oscar. Needless to say, it was for 'Mary Poppins'.
"Thank you, thank you, it's lovely. The Americans are known for your hospitality but this starts to be ridiculous. I have so many people to thank that I wouldn't know where to start. I feel very welcome in this country."
Elizabeth Taylor (1967)
We talk so much about his violet eyes that we forget that he won two Oscars. Here the eternal Cleopatra achieved the second for 'Who fears Virginia Woolf?' after achieving it also 6 years before for 'A marked woman'. Before it was much more common not to go to the gala if you had a job or simply did not feel like it. He picked up the prize in his name Anne Bancroft.
"Mrs. Taylor is very sorry she can't be here today, I'm sure she's very proud. She thanks you so much."
John Wayne (1970)
The interpretations of John Wayne were never very recognized but he won the statuette in his only nomination, it was for 'Courage of law'.
"I wish I had put on that patch 35 years before. Ladies and gentlemen, I know I'm not a stranger on this podium. I've gone up to pick up this golden man before, but always for friends. One night I picked up two, one for John Ford and another one for Gary Cooper. I was very fast that night but I don't feel the same in this one. I feel very grateful, humble and eager to thank many people, members of the academy and the spectators who see us on television and interested in our glorious industry. "
Jack Lemmon (1974)
Jack Lemmon was able to win many Oscars but he only managed two and they went for roles for which we don't remember him today. The first is due to 'Mister Roberts', this was for 'Save the tiger'. For 'With crazy skirts', 'The apartment', 'Days of wine and roses' or 'Disappeared' he sat in his chair as a nominee.
"I had a speech prepared in 1959 and I forgot it. If I take the time to thank all the people who, honestly, are responsible for this award we would be here too long. But I thank those who let us make the film, because nobody wanted to do it, the casting and the team, wonderful and charming people, the honor of working with them has moved me as much as this award, I will say one more thing, I have heard many criticisms of these awards and whether they are justified or not, it is a great honor. I'm excited and I thank you all. "
Groucho Marx (1974)
Before the Hollywood Academy had more decency and more memory. Thanks to the Honorary Awards being presented at the gala, we could see the statuette, among others, pick up the legendary Groucho Marx.
"I want to thank those who voted for me to win this award. I wish Harpo and Chico were to share it with me, this great honor. Also that Margaret Dumont was there. She was a great woman and that she never understood any of my jokes. He always told me, Julius, what are they laughing at? " Above all I want to thank my mother because without her none would have been anything. I also want to thank Erin Fleming, who has made my life valuable to live and has always understood all my jokes. "
Cary Grant (1970)
If an actor deserved an Oscar for his career that was Cary Grant. With this honor, the Academy concealed one of its great historical stains a bit. After Sinatra's long joke about women in his career, Grant was left alone to thank him for recognition as the perfect gentleman he always was.
"I am very grateful to the Academy and its members for this tribute and to Frank for coming here especially to give it to me, and to all those who work so hard. I cannot see this without thinking of the directors and their patience, who have been so kind to work. With me, he talked about Howard Hawks, Hitchcok, McCarey George Stevens, George Cuckor, Stanley Donen, also the writers, producers and all the colleagues I have worked with, this is a collaborative art, we are all united, what better opportunity than now to take advantage and give appreciation and admiration to all who contribute to our business. I am proud to be part of the most glorious era in Hollywood. And now I hope that all those empty screens are filled with stories, ideologies, points of view, what either, I remember the movie students around the world and all the young talents that are already here, I think there is a more glorious era just around the corner. I would like to thank you for this recognition that will make me happy until I die. There is no greater honor for a man than the respect of his companions. "
Charlie Chaplin (1972)
If we talk about legends there is no other comparable in the seventh art that represents as actor, director, screenwriter, producer and musician Charles Chaplin. In exile from the Witch Hunt, the English returned to the US against the will of their relatives, with 82 years, only to pick it up and took the longest ovation in the history of the awards, 12 minutes (which are not complete in the video). The hat and cane of the legend Charlot could not be missing.
"Thank you very much, it is a very exciting time for me. The words are futile and useless, I can only say thank you very much for the honor of inviting me. You are all wonderful and sweet people. Thank you very much."
Jane Fonda (1972)
The eternal Hollywood rebel won her first Oscar for 'Klute'. The second would come by 'The return'.
"Thank you to all the members of the Academy and to those who have applauded. There is much to say but I am not going to do it tonight. I really want to thank you very much."
Advertising – Keep reading below
Add Comment