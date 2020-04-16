This is how Noelia enjoys her days in quarantine due to coronavirus

Share it:

Singer Noelia returns to Instagram to share with her followers the way in which she remains active and entertains herself in these difficult times due to the quarantine of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

Through his official account on Instagram he published a series of videos where he is very happy enjoying nature and animals, as he appears riding a horse taking a walk through green areas.

In these videos, the famous one appears dressed in the appropriate outfits to carry out the activities, demonstrating to her million followers that she knows what she does when it comes to horse riding.

Throughout these last weeks, Noelia has been more active than ever on social networks, where she shares with her followers at every moment the activities she carries out so as not to get bored during this quarantine.

Among Noelia's favorite activities are dancing and demonstrating her best steps in videos, exercising to keep her enviable figure and reading, to make her days more active and entertaining.

He recently shared with his fans his vision in the face of the world crisis due to coronavirus, the new virus that emerged in the city of Wuhan, China, at the end of last year and is currently found all over the world affecting millions of inhabitants of planet Earth. .

"In these moments where the confusion, pain and rearrangement of our lives has shaken the most basic foundations of our normality, it is necessary not to waste time and rethink our priorities, all of the above is the first motivation that has made me execute a new vision for this that seems an uncertain future, if I see it from the same position before this Crisis, "he shared.

"I must see this as the mandatory lane change where the destination is the same, but the journey will be different. Adjusting to the new reality will be difficult, and at times survive it, but it will be the bridge to go to the stage of living again" .