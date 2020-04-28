This is how Ninel Conde looked before making supposed touches

Share it:

After the scandal that Ninel Conde stars in with her partner Giovanni Medina, who does not let her see her son, many remembered another of the bitter episodes around the singer's life, and they are her supposed operations.

As everyone knows, the actress has been questioned on more than one occasion because of how her face looks, since she looks much more different than the one we looked at when she made some soap operas such as Fuego en la sangre and Rebelde.

And it is that Internet users assure that Conde looked much more natural a couple of years ago and that her image has constantly changed, destroying the natural beauty that made her famous on the small screen.

"Obviously he did a thousand things on his face. How stupid to deny it. That he do what he wants but why want to cover the sun with a finger?", "He has totally deformed lips, he looks very bad," Ninel.

But that is not all, since Ninel has said on more than one occasion that she has never made any cosmetic arrangement, but a few months ago a video was released where the artist was seen making some touches on her face, what that caused tremendous controversy.

To the scandal of the also singer is added the supposed heartthrob he has, who is a very powerful businessman who rents yachts, and who he met on a cruise ship, but she has not said anything about it.

