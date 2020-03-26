TV Shows

This is how Ninel Conde enjoys her days in quarantine by Covid-19

March 26, 2020
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), Ninel Conde appears through her official Instagram account to show her followers how well she enjoys the days locked up from her mansion.

In the same way as other celebrities, the Mexican singer and actress has decided to stay at home and follow the # QuédateEnCasa movement, which has become very popular on social networks and has shown how advantageous this can be.

Many artists have decided to offer concerts online to make the quarantine of their followers more enjoyable and in the same way to contact them and Ninel is not far behind, because he shares images enjoying sunny days from the pool at home.

These photographs have been the sensation in his account recently, because his fans love that the star of the Mexican regional show them how incredible he looks at 43 years old; like no other.

Ninel Conde will do a routine from home due to coronavirus

With the intention of motivating Internet users, Ninel Conde decided to start with a series of exercise routines through social networks and with an encouraging message and an incredible image, the singer decided to invite her followers to follow the live broadcast.

#yomequedoencasa but I get active , tomorrow I will share my routine at home to train together #condefans ❤️. Don't miss it! "Ninel shared with her followers.

It will be next Thursday, March 26 at 18:00 (Mexico time) when Ninel exercises from his home and transmits it through YouTube to keep in touch with his followers and motivate them to exercise during this Covid-19 quarantine.

