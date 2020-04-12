Entertainment

This is how Marvel Studios first hinted that he was working on The Avengers.

April 12, 2020
Lisa Durant
The "boom" of the UCM that came from the hand of Disney It marked a before and after in the history of superhero cinema. It's hard to imagine a time when the only movies of this type that hit theaters were Spider-Man, Batman, or Blade. In the 90s, when the company was in trouble and needed fast cash, Marvel offered licenses to any producer capable of making a success of them.

Many many years ago, the MCU was just a glint in Marvel Studios' eager eyes.

In San Diego Comic-Con, held in 2006, when asked Kevin Feige on the potential of a crossover in the new list of Marvel movies (which were going to be Captain America, Nick Fury, and Thor at the time, after Iron Man and the Hulk), he explained: "If you listen to the characters I named, and what we're currently working on, and you put them all together, it's no coincidence that one day they can match the Avengers. "

It's a heartwarming thing to hear Feige, who is now CEO and Creative Director of Marvel Studios, act so hopeful and optimistic about this "great mosaic". Using words like "can" and "possibility" and "it would be great if people saw more than Uncle Ben die." The UCM films have been a huge success and have dominated the box office for the past few years, especially Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

The crisis of coronavirus It has affected all the productions that were currently underway. This includes all of Marvel, so, Phase 4 that was to start with Black Widow has been delayed until November 6 of this year. The Eternals has been postponed until February 12, 2021 and Shang-Chi will not be released until May 7 of that same year.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

