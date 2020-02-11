This is how Marjorie de Sousa sang to the Virgin of Guadalupe (VIDEO)

Share it:

The actress Marjorie de Sousa He demonstrated his skills for singing by participating in the special program ‘Mañanitas to the Virgin’, transmitted by the Aztec TV signal.

The stunning Venezuelan showed off not only for her interpretation, but also for the beautiful outfit That carried for such an emotional moment.

The Venezuelan actress, whose scandals with Julian Gil, father of her son, do not stop chasing her, sang the song of "Lady Lady" from composer Denisse de Kalafe.

The outfit he wore From Sousa It was a bright white three-layer dress on her skirt, complemented by rhinestones by Mexican designer Mitzi.

As if that were not enough, the actress crowned the wardrobe with a shawl in red and the hair collected adorned with some flowers.

“I love doing this, I love the opportunity to be here tonight. Not only am I, but my family, thank you, thank you for this gift, for me it means a lot, ”said the famous woman in an interview with the media.

Even if Marjorie de Sousa is Venezuelan, said that since his arrival in Mexico adopted the devotion and love to the ‘Virgin Morena’.

“I already adopted her (the Virgin). Since I arrived in this country I fell in love not only with you, but with your Mother and for me it is a wonderful gift and a sign that God is always there, ”he said Sousa's

View this post on Instagram With all my respect and admiration!!! Here again. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Thank you for so much ❤️🙏🏻 you know how much you mean to me and my family. I love you deeply, I thank you and our heavenly father for helping me, for getting up, for opening my wings again and showing me that I can continue my flight. Happy birthday my beloved brunette, my beautiful Guadalupe. Put under your mantle of stars the name of this town that I love, MY MAGICAL MEXICO that gave me the most beautiful thing that MY BABY ❤️ could give me that you gave to my MOTHER AND MY 🏠 A SECOND HOME, I want to ask you with my soul for me country VENEZUELA 🇻🇪 FOR EVERYONE WHO NEEDS YOUR UNCONDITIONAL LOVE, I ASK YOU FOR THOSE SOULS THAT DO NOT FIND CALM STILL BEING ON THIS PLANE, FOR THOSE WHO ARE NO LONGER WITH US, FOR THE SICK PEOPLE, FOR OUR CHILDREN, WHO ABOUND MORE LOVE AND STOP SIGNALING AND DISABLING WITH WORDS THAT COME OUT OF DARKNESS. NEVER DISCOVER MY SOUSATIC @ S THAT ALWAYS FIND THE ROAD TO HAPPINESS, THAT THEY NEVER STOP LAUGHING, IF THEY CRY THAT IT IS JOYFUL, THAT THE UNION OF MY TEAM IS EVERY DAY STRONGER, THAT MY FRIENDS AND BE THAT I LOVE ALL THE BEAUTIFUL THAT YOU PROPOSE, CARE FOR THE HEALTH AND LIFE OF MY FAMILY, CARE STRONGLY TO MY DAD, NEVER REMOVE YOUR EYES AND HEART FROM MY THREE BABIES ❤️Mati, Aaron, Alan.❤️ thank you for always being unconditional and loving with me my Dear @mitzyofficial_ ❤️ for your beautiful vibe @julioarroyo to my conditional friend and brother @elcamerinosaloon I love you ❤️. @ alepalomera1 for following this path with unconditional love, @mediaconceptspr for your batons and encouragement. THANK YOU #marjoriedesousa # mañanitasalavirgen #GUADALUPE thank you my dear @ssmester for this gift and to you my @albertociurana ❤️❤️ @aztecauno ❤️ A post shared by Marjorie De Sousa 🦋 (@marjodsousa) on Dec 11, 2019 at 7:11 pm PST

With Debate information

