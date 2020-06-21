This is how Lionel Messi's right leg was after the brutal ironing he suffered against Seville

Share it:

The moment in which Diego Carlos punishes Messi harshly (REUTERS / Marcelo Del Pozo)

It happened on Friday, about the epilogue of the first half of the tie 0-0 between Barcelona and Seville at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan stadium. Luis Suárez suffered a hard infraction from the French Jules Koundé. Then, after the judge whistled for the foul, the Brazilian Diego Carlos launched himself with both legs forward against Lionel Messi, which generated the immediate reaction of number 10 of the Catalan team, whose kick broke the average.

Once he saw the central defender of the Andalusian team pass, Messi turned and went in search of the rival defender. What did the Argentine striker do? Angry at the attitude, Lionel came face to face with Castro, insulted him and pushed the footballer 27, who ended up lying on the field of play. The Brazilian dropped and generated a riot in the area near the area of ​​the local team. One of the most protesting was the Chilean Arturo Vidal. The same happened with Sergi Busquets, who was cautioned by González González. Fernando, the local midfielder, also received the yellow card. Despite pushing an opponent, Messi did not suffer a sanction.

Well, by sharing on their social networks images of a new training session for the first team, Barcelona (with any intention?) exhibited how the team captain's right leg was after Diego Carlos's entry.

The first photo shared on Twitter by Barcelona, ​​with the wound on display

There were two photos: in both scenes, Messi had the average of the affected leg low, while on the left he used it up to the knee. In the first, a jog by the Flea in solitude, the Blaugrana club wrote, by way of encouragement: "Let's go Leo Messi." In the second, the captain, about to turn 33 years old (next Wednesday, June 24) appears with his friend and partner Luis Suárez.

In the two images the consequences of Diego Carlos' ironing are clearly evident: the mark of the plugs furrowing from top to bottom of the astro's right leg, who could not continue his scoring streak against Sevilla since the return of the action in Spain (he had shouted in the triumphs of the Blaugrana cast against Mallorca and Leganés).

The publication of the punishment suffered by the figure of the team is also a veiled protest from Barcelona, ​​in the context of a hectic season shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic: the teams are playing every three days to complete the fixture. And if there is no care about the stars …

Rosario, along with Uruguayan Luis Suárez in the morning practice of the Blaugrana cast

Diego Carlos Santos Silva, 27-year-old central marker, was the "villain" who applied the kick to Messi and then received the recrimination, at which point he simulated a blow looking for his opponent to be expelled. Emerged from the rise of Brazil, he later went to Estoril de Portugal and Porto B, until he made the leap to Nantes de Francia, where he stood out and was acquired by Sevilla. With a good start and aerial game, he does not skimp on a strong leg, a fact that the Argentine star can attest to.

